There’s nothing quite like a toddler singing lesson to lift your day out of the doldrums

New Zealander Jordan Watson, the man behind the hilarious ‘How to Dad’ parenting tips, has a bit of a gift for making his home life incredibly entertaining, ably assisted by his daughters.

Here he is showing how to cope with air travel when you have a baby in tow.

Very useful.

In 2022, he went viral, as he taught his youngest daughter how to sing in a variety of styles.

Watch how it went.

She definitely has an unexpected talent for death metal.

There’s a new genre on the horizon.

As a bonus, here’s Jordan demonstrating how to hold a baby – and he’s the expert, after all.

As well as TikTok, you can follow him on YouTube and Instagram, or buy his book How to Dad on Amazon or wherever you buy your books.

