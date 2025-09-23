Turns out Simon Cowell claps like no-one else we’ve ever seen and these 14 responses had everyone applauding

Celebrity Simon Cowell

You don’t often see Simon Cowell on a chat show sofa but the talent show guru broke cover to appear on the Jennifer Hudson Show on the US.

But it wasn’t anything Cowell said that got people talking, it was the way he clapped on the way in. Because it looks like he does it in a way that we have never seen anyone else do it. Ever.

And if you think we’re exaggerating – the very thought – watch.

Simon Cowell arriving to The Jennifer Hudson Show set. pic.twitter.com/djXfQ6FdUs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2025

And these people surely said it best, a whole bunch of reactions definitely worth applauding no matter how you bring your hands together.

1.

Why he clap like a T rex pic.twitter.com/KsTgOyPfbq — Vet (@Trenchings) September 22, 2025

2.

Ah, yes. My hands. My normal, human hands. We must clap with my normal, human hands. Congratulation. https://t.co/sF6eZBHDJX — Dan (@leathergregory) September 22, 2025

3.

4.

bro looks so fake, can’t explain it — D Σ П (@fgsden) September 22, 2025

5.

I never considered what his lower body would look like, I’ve only ever seen this man sitting. https://t.co/JFZ12qrOiM — Nae (@NaesCloset) September 22, 2025

6.

A man that spent his whole career telling people they’re not good enough too shy to do a lil dance! https://t.co/bxOeRHWbCX — girly&wordly (@Brieyonce) September 22, 2025

7.