‘What’s a minor, unwritten rule of society that is absolutely infuriating when people break it?’ 17 outrageous antisocial behaviours

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Whether it’s the Ten Commandments or the word of the law, there are plenty of rules that people have taken the time to write down. But that doesn’t mean unspoken etiquette should be ignored either.

Sadly, these codes of conduct are frequently violated. And they’re all the more annoying because you can’t report them to anyone. Jane_Austen11 wanted to learn more about them by asking:

‘What is a minor, unwritten rule of society that absolutely infuriates you when people break it?’

Deep breaths, here are the top answers…

1.

‘Not letting people get off the elevator or train before trying to get on. ‘Like congrats man, now we’re BOTH stuck here because you tried to enter before there was physically space to do so.’

-ThatAmeliaa

2.

‘when a group of people spread out into a straight line on the sidewalk, completely blocking the way’

-Legal_Interaction498

3.

‘People who don’t flush the fucking toilets in public restrooms. Especially at your place of work’

-Geenageabriel

4.

‘When people blast whatever video they’re watching in public’

-I_sleep_on_a_bed

5.

‘no queue respect’

-Adventurous-Cat8847

6.

‘Speakerphone in public’

-mossyfern45

7.

‘Personal space. Especially if the person is a national of my country. ‘Like, my friend, you do not need to stand so close to me I can literally feel the radiant heat from your body contrasting with the air temperature. We live in Canada. I assure you, we have enough room for you to give me some space.’

-ischemgeek

8.

‘Not expressing gratitude after someone helps you. It’s rude.’

-CheriBlossomeKisse

9.