Politics donald trump economy

Donald Trump told America their economy was doing great just with one teeny, weeny caveat and these 15 people said it best

Saul Hutson. Updated May 21st, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Donald Trump’s strategy of telling people what he wants to be true would work perfectly if there wasn’t an internet or social media.

He could say whatever he wants to his followers, who for some ungodly reason believe every single thing he says, and they’d think they’re living in a utopia.

Unfortunately for Trump, and America, and the world, that’s not the case.

So instead of just pretending that everything is great and crawling back into bed to doom scroll Truth Social, Trump has to deal with reality. And we have to deal with his horrible decision making.

This all comes to mind amidst his latest statement that the economy in America is actually totally fine. In fact, it’s thriving.

The delusion is strong in that big orange brain of his. But the house of cards is crumbling.

Everyone online came ready to dispute Trump’s claim and they came with receipts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2