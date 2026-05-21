Donald Trump told America their economy was doing great just with one teeny, weeny caveat and these 15 people said it best

Politics donald trump economy

Donald Trump’s strategy of telling people what he wants to be true would work perfectly if there wasn’t an internet or social media.

He could say whatever he wants to his followers, who for some ungodly reason believe every single thing he says, and they’d think they’re living in a utopia.

Unfortunately for Trump, and America, and the world, that’s not the case.

So instead of just pretending that everything is great and crawling back into bed to doom scroll Truth Social, Trump has to deal with reality. And we have to deal with his horrible decision making.

This all comes to mind amidst his latest statement that the economy in America is actually totally fine. In fact, it’s thriving.

Trump says we have a good economy but people aren’t “seeing it yet” pic.twitter.com/e6rVoOfOoN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2026

The delusion is strong in that big orange brain of his. But the house of cards is crumbling.

Everyone online came ready to dispute Trump’s claim and they came with receipts.

1.

We aren’t seeing it yet because it doesn’t fucking exist. https://t.co/UjUn1CXQA2 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 20, 2026

2.

Is the good economy in the room with us right now? — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) May 19, 2026

3.

Meanwhile, everyone’s struggling to afford gas and groceries. Fucking moron. — thirty313 (@thirty313) May 19, 2026

4.

The beauty of the economy is in the eye of the beholder? https://t.co/tDGoqvJMIv — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) May 19, 2026

5.

Can someone translate Trump from moron to English? https://t.co/PJiJimOM9e — Jeffrey Luscombe (@JeffreyLuscombe) May 19, 2026

6.

The economy is good for the wealthy and insider traders… Felon 47 is trying to gaslight folks into a reality that doesn’t exist and people’s bank accounts and empty pantries don’t lie!! https://t.co/mG6xDPe1pe — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) May 20, 2026

7.