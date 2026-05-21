People have been sharing the UK tourist attractions they reckon are wildly overrated – 21 places destined to disappoint (so they say)

Life r/AskUK

For a relatively small country, the UK is awash with tourist attractions. Some of them are undeniably world class, like Stonehenge or the Tower of London.

But some of them are utterly rubbish, despite what their marketing spiel says.

They’ve been discussing this spectrum on the AskUK subreddit after the aptly named British-lady asked this:

What is an overrated tourist attraction in the UK? Is there somewhere that people go , and you think – totally not worth it , or too expensive for what it is. What do you think?

And people who have been on many a disappointing school trip chipped in with their thoughts. Check these out…

1.

‘London Bridge – mostly because many tourists confuse it for the actual interesting one which is Tower Bridge.’

–Avox0976

2.

Land’s End, lived down here since I was a kid and it’s only gotten worse. Went for a wander down that way a few years ago and it seemed like there was literally just the signpost that costs a mint to go near and some stuff for the kids (which is alright obviously but there was just that) and the usual gift shops.

Honestly if you’re planning on coming down to Cornwall anywhere else on the SW coastal path is better.’

–grimseverrr

3.

‘Wookey Hole. It’s a hole and there are no Wookiees.’

–adger88

4.

‘Bicester Village. At one time it was the second most popular tourist ‘attraction’ in the UK, after Buckingham Palace, for Chinese tourists. It’s an overpriced shopping mall.’

–DW_555

5.

‘Piccadilly Circus. It’s famous for two things: being a place where people are assaulted by giant ads (billboards in the old days, electronic screens today), and being near far better things.’

–BubbhaJebus

6.

‘Blackpool – tired and depressing, I’d rather go to Skegness and that’s a pretty low bar…’

–Status_Pure

7.

‘Ben Nevis – not even a cafe at the top!’

–ExiledFromMancSt

8.

‘People commenting London are being a bit silly. I assume they went to M&M world, spent £50 on a pen and decided they hate the whole of London.’

–thebrowncanary

9.

‘The Cotswolds. I mean, sure, it’s a pretty part of the country, but there are loads of pretty parts of the country, and they don’t all have Americans drooling over them.’

–SomethingMoreToSay

10.

‘The Giant’s Causeway. I was expecting it to go on for miles, turns out the bit you see in photos is all of it.’

–DefStillAlive

11.

‘Legoland Windsor. Expensive. Crowded. Stupidly long queues for honestly shit rides. Dirty. Half the food stands were shut so took forever to get food. The little Lego town was weathered, tired and broken in parts.

Honestly don’t bother if you have kids.’

–cozywit

12.

‘I’ll go for Camden Market, and any other market that has been gentrified (which is most of them). Overpriced food, crowded, and rarely sell anything unique.’

–Ok-Audience6417