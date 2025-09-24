Has there ever been a sore loser quite as expressive as this Australian sore loser? (NSFW)

Entertainment Australia nsfw quiz shows

If you have to go, you might as well go with style, which is presumably the thinking behind this extraordinary exit by a losing contestant on a 2019 episode of Australia’s ‘Hard Quiz’.

A contestant on an Australian game show just made the best losing exit ever. pic.twitter.com/XS708qWLtP — Rae Earl (@RaeEarl) September 23, 2019

It’s fair to say that he’s not the most gracious loser we’ve ever seen, and we can’t imagine that staying off the cutting-room floor in most countries, but we have to tip our hats to him for the memorable moment.

Here he is, looking like the picture of reason before he threw away his shot.

Four brave contestants put themselves under the #HardQuiz spotlight for a chance to win @nonstoptom's Big Brass Mug. Tonight's expert topics: Strictly Ballroom, the Australian Light Horse, the Bee Gees and Breaking Bad. Starts now! pic.twitter.com/5lVtk85AWN — ABC TV + iview (@ABCTV) September 18, 2019

Far from offending people, his relatable gesture made him into a bit of a hero.

This reminds me of a conversation I had with Resident Teen last night.

Me: Don’t forget you’ve got Chemistry homework due in tomorrow.

RT: Inset day tomorrow so….(see below) https://t.co/0K4OpjiptG — Jo Le Taxi (@bongolojojo) September 26, 2019

Me as soon as the rude customer in work turns their back to me https://t.co/0mo58h5xhv — Alex Stephenson (@Stephenson97Ale) September 24, 2019

One person mused on whether it could happen on another popular quiz.

It would never happen on Pointless https://t.co/3VNn3AYuIi — Hulme Labour (@LabourHulme) September 23, 2019

We disagree. We could totally imagine Alexander Armstrong leaving like that.

Source Rae Earl Image Screengrab