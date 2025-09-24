Entertainment Australia nsfw quiz shows

Has there ever been a sore loser quite as expressive as this Australian sore loser? (NSFW)

Poke Staff. Updated September 24th, 2025

If you have to go, you might as well go with style, which is presumably the thinking behind this extraordinary exit by a losing contestant on a 2019 episode of Australia’s ‘Hard Quiz’.

It’s fair to say that he’s not the most gracious loser we’ve ever seen, and we can’t imagine that staying off the cutting-room floor in most countries, but we have to tip our hats to him for the memorable moment.

Here he is, looking like the picture of reason before he threw away his shot.

Far from offending people, his relatable gesture made him into a bit of a hero.

One person mused on whether it could happen on another popular quiz.

We disagree. We could totally imagine Alexander Armstrong leaving like that.

Source Rae Earl Image Screengrab