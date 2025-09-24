Donald Trump told the entire world ‘Your countries are going to hell’ and the whole of America cringed itself inside out – 17 favourite responses from the other side of the Atlantic

Politics cringe donald trump United Nations

Donald Trump made quite the impression during his visit to the United Nations. As per usual with the big orange guy, it was the kind of impression that leaves everyone hiding their faces. Except for the president himself. Also as per usual, he thought he nailed it.

During a long, incoherent, apparently teleprompter-free speech (it’s hard to tell these days), Trump took the time out to give a quick evaluation on the rest of the world. He wasn’t impressed with what he say. Here’s what he had to say.

Trump to the UN: “I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell.” pic.twitter.com/Nkr4IEcVzd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 23, 2025

It takes a special brand of sociopath to get up in front of representatives of the entire globe and directly insult them to their faces. And yet, The Donald went up there firing. The stunned silence was one of many Trump experienced on the day. The responses online were a little louder.

The guy who is turning the United States into fascist shithole is lecturing leaders of other nations. — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) September 23, 2025

UN leaders are thinking, “what country in their right mind would elect a felon this stupid?” — Anna Baxter ✌ (@MsAnnaBaxter) September 23, 2025

This speech was so embarrassing to me…I had to stop listening. Plug for Nobel, upset he didn’t get the renovation contract from the UN, bashing Biden, lies about economy.I want to apologize to the UN. — Peggy Gabour (@peggy_gabour) September 23, 2025

I wonder if the translators actually translated it or were they just like “he’s just talking random bullshit rn but pretend you’re listening” — oneminutewonder (@c4e19506e2ce4e1) September 23, 2025

