This scathing takedown of some utter BS about medicine in ancient Egypt was just what the doctor ordered

Social Media medicine takedowns

A varied and balanced diet is a good aim, and we don’t mean buying four different types of Oreos for after the pizza – other biscuits are available. Back in 2019, the internet health advice account WebMD shared a tip for people looking to boost their immune systems in a natural way, and they threw in a little history lesson for free.

Did you know ancient Egyptians used pomegranate to treat infections? Although modern research has focused on pomegranate extract, the juice shows promise: It may help your body fight bacteria and several kinds of viruses, including the flu. https://t.co/gTHpjxLErm pic.twitter.com/xEETsXVu9h — WebMD (@WebMD) September 22, 2019

We’re not here to fact check claims about superfoods, and why would we, when there are people like cardiologist John P. Erwin III on hand with takedowns like this?

Did you also know that ancient Egyptians generally died at a young age…from infections?! https://t.co/tKnqz0KgSl — John P Erwin III MD✭ (@HeartOTXHeartMD) September 22, 2019

They’re going to need a little pomegranate for that burn – you know, to prevent infections.

Here are a couple of other reactions to WebMD’s pomegranate claims.

Ancient Egyptians also believed that waking up too suddenly caused your sole to sever from your body. https://t.co/mbNnGUY2fZ — Alexandra F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) September 23, 2019

I mean I'm all for eating healthily, but I have a feeling that pomegranate may not work as well for infections as antibiotics https://t.co/VtJEb5Ghwc — James Murdoch 🚩 (@Jcmurdoch26) September 22, 2019

Looks like WebMD needs to WebMD some BURN treatments https://t.co/OluvgmPwZg — Aaron Burkhardt (@Aaron_Burkhardt) September 23, 2019

They’re probably not available on prescription anyway.

Source WebMD Image Pixabay, Pixabay