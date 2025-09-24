US donald trump magas

That Trump escalator fail was already good but the eye-bulging anger of these furious Magas took it to a whole new level

John Plunkett. Updated September 24th, 2025

As you’ll already know by now Donald Trump and his First Lady Melania suffered a most unfortunate mechanical failure on the way to giving his speech at the United Nations in New York.

Just as the couple – such as they are – took to the first step, this happened.

And while that was already entertaining enough – read a whole bunch of our favourite responses here – the unalloyed fury of these mega Magas took the whole thing to a whole new level.

Suck it up, snowflakes.

