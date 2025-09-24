That Trump escalator fail was already good but the eye-bulging anger of these furious Magas took it to a whole new level

US donald trump magas

As you’ll already know by now Donald Trump and his First Lady Melania suffered a most unfortunate mechanical failure on the way to giving his speech at the United Nations in New York.

Just as the couple – such as they are – took to the first step, this happened.

Here’s when the UN escalator stopped working the second Trump & Melania got to it (The teleprompter stopped right when he started his speech also) pic.twitter.com/fxmDetY3Yb — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 23, 2025

And while that was already entertaining enough – read a whole bunch of our favourite responses here – the unalloyed fury of these mega Magas took the whole thing to a whole new level.

Like this one.

Watching it again – this was remarkably dangerous. If someone in the building wanted Trump assassinated this would have been a great way to freeze him. The UN needs to go. PNG the diplomats, seize the property, turn it into a new Trump hotel pic.twitter.com/VM8P36E6Xr — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 23, 2025

And this one.

Mike Lee calls to defund the UN after Trump was unable to ride up the escalator. pic.twitter.com/N4c4QPG3qv — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 23, 2025

And this one.

In all seriousness, if the stopped escalator was an act of sabotage, whoever is responsible must be severely punished. Melania lost her balance and had to quickly grab the rails. The President and First Lady could have fallen and been injured. pic.twitter.com/oU4MYYezE7 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 23, 2025

And this one.

They’re taking this escalator thing pretty serious. pic.twitter.com/8FOnpY61uU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 24, 2025

And especially this one.

And these people surely said it best.

The snowflakes are mad that dear leader had to walk up stairs, literally can’t make this shit up. — NotSoBigRick (@NotSoBigRick37) September 23, 2025

The same people who cheered on Trump as he pardoned domestic terrorists from Jan 6 who violently assaulted police officers and threatened Pence’s life now want you to believe that they are very concerned about the threat from a stopped escalator and it is ‘remarkably dangerous.’ https://t.co/1Gx0QMZWkG — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 24, 2025

We will all remember the day the escalators stopped for Trump. https://t.co/nyRrimK9Mh — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) September 23, 2025

If she were really about to fall, I’m sure Trump would grab her by the pussy to keep her from falling. — Representative Press (@RepPress) September 23, 2025

That person should be commended for making fatass Trump do some cardio — Politics Sloth (#1 reply guy) (@SockDemFan) September 23, 2025

Suck it up, snowflakes.

