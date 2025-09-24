Whoever wrote Jimmy Kimmel’s joke about the condition Disney imposed before letting him back on air, take the rest of the year off

Celebrity donald trump jimmy kimmel

Turns out Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t banished from the airwaves by ABC, it was just a few days break, after he was (briefly) suspended in the wake of comments he made about the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Everyone with even the vaguest of interests in freedom of speech and the First Amendment was pleased to see Kimmel back (not Donald Trump then) and there was lots to enjoy about his stellar opening monologue.

And if you only watch one moment (and we recommend you watch it all) then make it this, when he confirmed that yes, ABC parent Disney had indeed insisted on one condition before allowing him back on the airwaves.

Kimmel: “Disney has asked me to read the following statement and I agreed to do it. ‘To reactivate your Disney+ and Hulu account … ‘” pic.twitter.com/sr2ATVSpIR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2025

Kimmel joked that whoever wrote that gag should win the Pulitzer, and we totally agree.

Here is just a bit of the love it generated on Twitter.

Jimmy Kimmel is the hero we didn’t know we needed — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) September 24, 2025

Nice to see Kimmel not giving any fucks. — Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) September 24, 2025

I love that he isn’t apologizing— eff them! Get ‘em’ Jimmy! — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) September 24, 2025

He handled his opening monologue perfectly. Trump and magats are seething — Seli (@Seli_San) September 24, 2025

Ironically being persecuted by Trump could be biggest career boost for Kimmel. His ratings could be quadrupled because of this. — Harald (@Haraldonx) September 24, 2025

This one was pretty good too!

“He might have to release the Epstein files to distract us from this now.” – @JimmyKimmelLive pic.twitter.com/kO9m0Vif00 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 24, 2025

More power to you elbow, Jimmy Kimmel.

Definitely funny AF — Pat (@MotherEarth2024) September 24, 2025

READ MORE

Jimmy Kimmel’s returning monologue wasn’t just great it was essential and this bit in particular

Source @atrupar