Whoever wrote Jimmy Kimmel’s joke about the condition Disney imposed before letting him back on air, take the rest of the year off

John Plunkett. Updated September 24th, 2025

Turns out Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t banished from the airwaves by ABC, it was just a few days break, after he was (briefly) suspended in the wake of comments he made about the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Everyone with even the vaguest of interests in freedom of speech and the First Amendment was pleased to see Kimmel back (not Donald Trump then) and there was lots to enjoy about his stellar opening monologue.

And if you only watch one moment (and we recommend you watch it all) then make it this, when he confirmed that yes, ABC parent Disney had indeed insisted on one condition before allowing him back on the airwaves.

Kimmel joked that whoever wrote that gag should win the Pulitzer, and we totally agree.

Here is just a bit of the love it generated on Twitter.

This one was pretty good too!

More power to you elbow, Jimmy Kimmel.

Source @atrupar