Jimmy Kimmel’s returning monologue wasn’t just great, it was essential and this bit in particular went wildly viral

John Plunkett. Updated September 24th, 2025

Welcome back Jimmy Kimmel, who it turned out wasn’t banished from the airwaves by ABC/Donald Trump (delete according to taste) he was just suspended.

And following his (brief) exile in the wake of comments he made around the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Kimmel’s opening monologue was eagerly anticipated and he didn’t disappoint.

This bit in particular went viral and it wasn’t just great, it was essential.

There was also this.

And this!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

And you can watch the whole thing here!

Whoever wrote Jimmy Kimmel’s joke about the condition Disney imposed before letting him back on air, take the rest of the year off

Source @atrupar