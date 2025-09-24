Jimmy Kimmel’s returning monologue wasn’t just great, it was essential and this bit in particular went wildly viral

Celebrity donald trump jimmy kimmel

Welcome back Jimmy Kimmel, who it turned out wasn’t banished from the airwaves by ABC/Donald Trump (delete according to taste) he was just suspended.

And following his (brief) exile in the wake of comments he made around the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Kimmel’s opening monologue was eagerly anticipated and he didn’t disappoint.

This bit in particular went viral and it wasn’t just great, it was essential.

There was also this.

Jimmy Kimmel: “The president of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs. Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke. He was somehow able to squeeze… pic.twitter.com/qGI8x0NN4L — Yashar Ali (@yashar) September 24, 2025

And this!

Kimmel: “He might have to release the Epstein files to distract us from this now.” pic.twitter.com/tCOEBq9vSi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2025

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Trump pushed Kimmel into going full resistance lib for the biggest audience he will ever have. Another masterclass from the president. pic.twitter.com/1zpIIebaMd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2025

how does Jimmy Kimmel have more spine than the entire collective Congressional Democratic leadership — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) September 24, 2025

This is a monumental failure by Donald Trump. Tonight Jimmy Kimmel is being watched by nearly everyone on the planet either on Television or here on social media. And he is standing up to the president like no one before. Tonight is a historic night. pic.twitter.com/F2leKV4bv3 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 24, 2025

Credit to Kimmel for doing it. It makes me happy to see it backfire so badly for Trump and Carr — Dan Ives III (@str8sm0ke) September 24, 2025

Everyone’s stepped up to be more Presidential than the president — CB Shoes (@CB_shoe) September 24, 2025

Congrats to Kimmel for standing up for the first amendment. He didn’t fold – honest and factual with the right amount of humility. — Kiane Kei (@kianekei) September 24, 2025

Glad Kimmel spoke up about the crew. No matter what he’ll be ok, he’s a millionaire. The crew otoh are working class people who can’t get another gig so easily as there are only so many TV shows in production. — Elizabeth Quinn-nolistsplease (@julepandme) September 24, 2025

Kimmel not holding back in the least. It’s been heartfelt, smart, button pushing, and funny. Trump gonna be big mad — Mike Marbach (@mikemarbach) September 24, 2025

They tried to cancel a comedian and ended up giving him a week off and a massive ratings spike. You can’t buy that kind of publicity. — Rahul Mani (@1RahulMani) September 24, 2025

And you can watch the whole thing here!

