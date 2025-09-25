US donald trump pizza

A Maga bigged up Donald Trump’s pizza-carrying prowess and this super spicy comeback will not be topped

John Plunkett. Updated September 25th, 2025

Say what you like about Donald Trump – please! – but never let it be said that he can’t carry a pizza. Eight pizzas in fact, as this video which so impressed one particular Maga that they felt compelled to say this.

Perhaps they will make it a part of future presidential debates, assuming America ever has another one (debates, not presidential elections, although, come to think of it …)

Anyway, we mention it becasue it prompted lots of funny comebacks worth highlighting here …

… but this one surely said it best.

So on the money it hurts.

Source @ReddCinema