A Maga bigged up Donald Trump’s pizza-carrying prowess and this super spicy comeback will not be topped

Say what you like about Donald Trump – please! – but never let it be said that he can’t carry a pizza. Eight pizzas in fact, as this video which so impressed one particular Maga that they felt compelled to say this.

Trump is carrying around 8 pizzas like it’s nothing. Biden would face plant with more than 2. pic.twitter.com/qL4Rm7lomx — lumi (@ilylumii) September 24, 2025

Perhaps they will make it a part of future presidential debates, assuming America ever has another one (debates, not presidential elections, although, come to think of it …)

Anyway, we mention it becasue it prompted lots of funny comebacks worth highlighting here …

I could probably carry like 12 can I be president too — owen (@GlossingerOwen) September 25, 2025

This is real trump derangement syndrome. No one gives a shit. — butter enjoyer (@Butter_Enjoyer) September 25, 2025

The way yall shamelessly dick ride will be studied for decades — Duran Duran (@iamaaronduran) September 25, 2025

we sure there's actually any pizza in them — – (@VoyagersMadness) September 24, 2025

… but this one surely said it best.

LMAOOO america is so cooked mfs are pizza scaling presidents now https://t.co/FaZIrdvkT6 — Redd (@ReddCinema) September 24, 2025

So on the money it hurts.

Going slice for slice with presidents yah america is COOKED — azarias (@azarias416) September 24, 2025

One time they even praised him carrying his own jacket And also for being on the PHONE pic.twitter.com/DTYW4TCnFD — javier (@javier_txr) September 25, 2025

Like he deserves a trophy for the best pizza holder pic.twitter.com/MOyoC31gNC — David Puffin (@Oso1Hundred) September 25, 2025

