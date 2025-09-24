The BBC’s epic fact check of Donald Trump’s UN speech just went wildly viral and all these Americans said the same thing

US BBC donald trump

Donald Trump’s extraordinary speech to the United Nations was something to behold – even for Trump – although it was a measure of just how much people took notice of it that the thing everyone was talking about was that most unfortunate escalator incident.

But that’s not to say we shouldn’t ignore what Trump had to say – specifically, everything in it that was totally made up. Which is why we were especially indebted to the BBC for this epic fact check of everything the president said, which went wildly viral for reasons which will presumably be apparent.

BBC just dropped the diplomatic equivalent of a slap in the face: dissecting Trump’s entire unhinged UN rant line by line. pic.twitter.com/gIjfAEpjP4 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) September 24, 2025

Bravo, people!

And it’s fair to say there was a common theme among all the Americans rushing to appreciate it – and share it – on Twitter.

1.

Hey US media, could you bother to correct his constant lies like this? Thanks — Matt Steichen (@Matt_Stike) September 24, 2025

2.

WHY DIDN'T THE AMERICAN MEDIA DO THIS? https://t.co/QUjxfF11Tn — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 24, 2025

3.

Live look at the current White House press pool. pic.twitter.com/WSFGwVGNE2 — Winnie the Pool Boy (@D_Trumpocalypse) September 24, 2025

4.

5.

"BBC Verify has been fact-checking some of Mr Trump's startling assertions" What a deliciously British way of saying he's been talking a load of bull ! pic.twitter.com/vLOzRFxDzV — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) September 23, 2025

6.

At least some media is doing it! American legacy media is to chicken shit to call out his BS!!! — GreenGoddess (@pcmaneri) September 24, 2025

7.

BBC Verify fact-checks a few of Trump’s claims at the UN: -London will have Sharia Law because their mayor is Muslim

-climate change is a hoax

-he ended 7 wars pic.twitter.com/tfoS82g56s — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 24, 2025

8.

BREAKING: BBC rips Trump's unhinged UN rant to shreds, exposing his delusional boasts and vile lies. From war-ending fantasies to xenophobic bile, his speech was a shameful circus of ego and error, leaving the world gawking at a fading fraud.#theLeftHook https://t.co/9gXiQvXuJQ pic.twitter.com/GHAap0PR84 — Mark Bland (@markbland) September 24, 2025

9.

Our American media is controlled by the billionaire oligarchs who do not care about America or Americans except for how much wealth they can extract from US all. — Ed Hoeg (@Edhoeg1) September 24, 2025

To conclude …

BBC News rip apart President Trump's absurd rant at the United Nations Share this with anyone who needs a little sanity from the utter nonsense Trump spoke pic.twitter.com/h3Xz0i1ZsW — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 23, 2025

