Nigel Farage is wanging on about migrants eating swans and no-one nails it like the magnificent Emily Maitlis

To the world of Nigel Farage now, where the Reform UK leader has been suggesting that people from Eastern Europe have been eating swans from Royal Parks, despite there being precisely zero evidence for such a phenomenon.

Not that it will stop Farage going on about it, obviously, and we’ve rounded up a whole bunch of our favourite responses over here.

And one in particular stood out, the magnificent Emily Maitlis and her Newsagents colleagues who surely said it better than anyone else.

"What the is Farage doing?" That's easy to answer – he's copying Donald Trump by claiming migrants in the UK are stealing and eating swans from UK parks. It's a lie, but that won't stop some people believing every word he says@maitlis | @jonsopel | @lewisgoodall pic.twitter.com/I3vw71MxB4 — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) September 24, 2025

Nailed it.

And this, regrettably, is where we find ourselves now.

Farage: " They're eating the swans …" Royal Parks Authority: "No they're not"

Police: "That's news to us" Thirty percent of Brits are dangerously gullible and Farage knows how to exploit them. pic.twitter.com/I8uSw34hkR — Glenntwts (@Glenntwts) September 24, 2025

Almost as if he doesn’t want us talking about his, sorry, his girlfriend’s home in Clacton.

The worst thing is @NickFerrariLBC laying it all up for him and giving no scrutiny on the litany of untruths, exaggerations, sound bites, tropes. He grills everyone else but gives Farage a helping hand. — Hector McNeil (@Hector_McNeil) September 24, 2025

Yeah because when I'm hungry, I think shall I go and buy that cheap ready meal or shall I walk around a London park and wrestle a swan to the ground?

Same people who thought Chinese takeaways weren't sourced from suppliers but guys going around with butterfly nets to catch dogs — Russell O'Connor (@russell_oconnor) September 24, 2025

The important bit from Farage is: "Neither of us can prove or disprove this". Of course it can't, it's blindingly obvious, but he's still going to spout off the utterly ridiculous fictitious fabrication — Bekki Hills (@HillsBekki15323) September 24, 2025

Anything to deflect from his own convoluted financing. — Ann Martin F (@AnnMartinF) September 24, 2025

Followers of cults will believe anything they say…. I think I spelt that correctly… — kieron murphy (@kieronmurphy5) September 24, 2025

