Nigel Farage is wanging on about migrants eating swans and no-one nails it like the magnificent Emily Maitlis

John Plunkett. Updated September 25th, 2025

To the world of Nigel Farage now, where the Reform UK leader has been suggesting that people from Eastern Europe have been eating swans from Royal Parks, despite there being precisely zero evidence for such a phenomenon.

Not that it will stop Farage going on about it, obviously, and we’ve rounded up a whole bunch of our favourite responses over here.

And one in particular stood out, the magnificent Emily Maitlis and her Newsagents colleagues who surely said it better than anyone else.

Nailed it.

And this, regrettably, is where we find ourselves now.

Almost as if he doesn’t want us talking about his, sorry, his girlfriend’s home in Clacton.

Source @TheNewsAgents