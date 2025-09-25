Politics lbc nick ferrari nigel farage

Nigel Farage has gone full Trump with a dog-whistling claim that immigrants are eating the swans – 15 scathing responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 25th, 2025

Even if he didn’t scoot off to the US at every opportunity and claim that Donald Trump is his good friend, it would be pathetically obvious that Nigel Farage is desperate to impress the Liar-in-chief by how eager he is to parrot the Orange Buffoon’s talking points – and how reluctant he is to challenge the US President’s steaming piles of BS.

Here is Farage refusing to pick a side between Captain Covid Bleach and his gang of brain worm fodder, and – well – the entire scientific world.

For the absence of doubt, Farage got his information on the Southport murderer from Andrew Tate and some internet randomers, he spread the idea that sharia law is coming to the UK because some taxi drivers told him, but he won’t listen to the vast majority of world scientists in case they haven’t got it right.

Conan O'Brien pinching the bridge of his nose and looking exasperated

In the same LBC interview with Nick Ferrari, Farage mirrored Trump’s unhinged ‘They’re eating the cats, they’re eating the dogs’ racist nonsense with a claim of his own.

Here’s a reminder of the inspiration behind the claim.

However, the wheels came off his racist bus pretty quickly, as the keepers of the Royal Parks debunked the suggestion.

The News Agents asked and answered the important question –

They weren’t the only ones to see through Farage. Here’s what tweeters thought of it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Much like with Trump’s attempts to distract from the Epstein Files, Farage is having little success getting people to stop talking about whether he lied when he said he’d bought a house in Clacton, or whether he’s lying now when he says his partner came up with £885,000 in cash to buy a house there, completely independent of him.

We’ll leave the last word to Ed Davey.

READ MORE

Nigel Farage wasn’t invited to the King’s banquet, and the run on tiny violins just gets better and better

Source LBC Image Pexels, Screengrab