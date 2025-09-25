Nigel Farage has gone full Trump with a dog-whistling claim that immigrants are eating the swans – 15 scathing responses

Politics lbc nick ferrari nigel farage

Even if he didn’t scoot off to the US at every opportunity and claim that Donald Trump is his good friend, it would be pathetically obvious that Nigel Farage is desperate to impress the Liar-in-chief by how eager he is to parrot the Orange Buffoon’s talking points – and how reluctant he is to challenge the US President’s steaming piles of BS.

Here is Farage refusing to pick a side between Captain Covid Bleach and his gang of brain worm fodder, and – well – the entire scientific world.

When asked whether Trump was right about the link between Paracetamol and autism, Nigel Farage says “I have no idea”. The prospect of this dangerous fuckwit being in charge of the NHS one day should absolutely terrify people.pic.twitter.com/rhoswGRdju — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) September 24, 2025

For the absence of doubt, Farage got his information on the Southport murderer from Andrew Tate and some internet randomers, he spread the idea that sharia law is coming to the UK because some taxi drivers told him, but he won’t listen to the vast majority of world scientists in case they haven’t got it right.

In the same LBC interview with Nick Ferrari, Farage mirrored Trump’s unhinged ‘They’re eating the cats, they’re eating the dogs’ racist nonsense with a claim of his own.

"They're eating the carp. They're eating the swans." Nigel Farage doubles down on his bet that immigrants were eating cats and dogs in America. He now suggests there's a 'similar story' in Britain. pic.twitter.com/PFLQYL7SIA — LBC (@LBC) September 24, 2025

Here’s a reminder of the inspiration behind the claim.

2024: Trump says immigrants are eating dogs and cats 2025: Farage says immigrants are eating swans pic.twitter.com/8WAPq5tzUF — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 24, 2025

However, the wheels came off his racist bus pretty quickly, as the keepers of the Royal Parks debunked the suggestion.

A Royal Parks spokesperson said: We’ve not had any incidents reported to us of people killing or eating swans in London’s eight Royal Parks Our wildlife officers work closely with the Swan Sanctuary to ensure the welfare of the swans across the parks — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 24, 2025

The News Agents asked and answered the important question –

"What the is Farage doing?" That's easy to answer – he's copying Donald Trump by claiming migrants in the UK are stealing and eating swans from UK parks. It's a lie, but that won't stop some people believing every word he says@maitlis | @jonsopel | @lewisgoodall pic.twitter.com/I3vw71MxB4 — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) September 24, 2025

They weren’t the only ones to see through Farage. Here’s what tweeters thought of it.

1.

"Waiter! Swan and chips, and make it snappy!" pic.twitter.com/ep1XpQtbBx — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) September 24, 2025

2.

This is coming from Nigel 'Fuck those foxes' Farage. https://t.co/oS1kqRKBir pic.twitter.com/vlsZ12LfbQ — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) September 24, 2025

3.

Swan flew over the cuckoo’s nest Eating swan and pheasant is only acceptable if you have a royal title apparently, although of course Farage wouldn’t reference that point as it wouldn’t suit his agenda https://t.co/dSiHSRwsPF — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) September 24, 2025

4.

Nigel Farage's dinner tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZTSnrSakn5 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 24, 2025

5.

I have not eaten any swans this year. — Pastor Alex (@PastorAlexLove) September 24, 2025

6.

Now the Royal Parks come out and call Farage a liar over his swan fantasies https://t.co/q4KoAE1T4k — dave lawrence (@dave43law) September 24, 2025

7.

8.

Farage: " They're eating the swans …" Royal Parks Authority: "No they're not"

Police: "That's news to us" Thirty percent of Brits are dangerously gullible and Farage knows how to exploit them. pic.twitter.com/I8uSw34hkR — Glenntwts (@Glenntwts) September 24, 2025

9.

What! Cant just swan into a studio and make up this kind of carp. https://t.co/Q1iUpoScTs — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) September 24, 2025

10.

One thing is true a lot of people are eating Nigel Farage's BS about foreigners. And when other people reinforce or don't challenge this BS, it only makes the problem worse. Condemn Farage he is a disgusting, racist man who is happy to spread any lie, racist, Tylenol or swan. — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) September 24, 2025

11.

In yet another example of Farage copying Trump, he's now making up stories about migrants eating swans. Total bollocks of course, but why let facts get in the way of a nice bit of divisive shit-stirring.#Farage pic.twitter.com/y0pl82jyoy — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) September 24, 2025

12.

“Ted, would you like to join me for a fried swan?” pic.twitter.com/rEQ0z1kMLu — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) September 24, 2025

13.

Fuck me sideways. Farage is ACTUALLY doing it. He’s actually attempting to pull the “they’re eating the dawgs” MAGA bullshit here. He has truly jumped the shark this time. pic.twitter.com/apL7VEcdHW — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) September 24, 2025

14.

When a public figure like Farage begins to peddle wild conspiracy and grotesque exaggeration, from migrants eating swans to hinting at unknown harms from paracetamol, it reveals a troubling approach: deliberately feeding fear, confusion, and distrust. Some will fall for those… pic.twitter.com/lPmq06PV70 — Clive Lewis MP (@labourlewis) September 24, 2025

15.

Nigel Farage latest statement: pic.twitter.com/PX5dv0Omjb — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) September 24, 2025

Much like with Trump’s attempts to distract from the Epstein Files, Farage is having little success getting people to stop talking about whether he lied when he said he’d bought a house in Clacton, or whether he’s lying now when he says his partner came up with £885,000 in cash to buy a house there, completely independent of him.

Swan goes very well with getting people to forget that you weren’t sure if you bought a house or not. — Florence Lox (@floboflo) September 24, 2025

We’ll leave the last word to Ed Davey.

Trump's America, don't let it become Farage's Britain. https://t.co/82Bo5izVsR — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) September 24, 2025

READ MORE

Nigel Farage wasn’t invited to the King’s banquet, and the run on tiny violins just gets better and better

Source LBC Image Pexels, Screengrab