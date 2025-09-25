JD Vance condemned one side of political violence and conveniently skipped his own party’s highlight reel (but these A++ comebacks didn’t)

Politics JD Vance political violence

Boss Baby got up in front of the microphones yesterday and he wasn’t going to waste his opportunity to pout and preen.

In a wide-ranging speech that ran the gamut from angry rhetoric to outright lies, JD Vance gave his unsolicited opinions on a variety of issues. One issue he keyed in on in particular: political violence. Vance wants you to know that political violence is not coming from both sides of the aisle. No, he wants to blame one side, and one side only.

Vance: If you look at the political violence in our country over the last couple of months, last couple of years.. it is not a both sides problem. It is primarily on one side of the political aisle. pic.twitter.com/mhno9KvAnh — Acyn (@Acyn) September 24, 2025

Vance wants the left to look in the mirror and correct their actions. Data might suggest otherwise. Or a simple look at any news footage from a date as far back as, oh, let’s just pick a random date, like January 6, 2021.

In any case, the sitting Vice President openly calling for further division of the United States of America didn’t sit well in the replies.

1.

Not a both-sides problem? That’s true. Only one side stormed the Capitol with zip ties and bear spray and built a gallows outside the Capitol. — _ (@SundaeDivine) September 24, 2025

2.

Republican anchor in the middle of prime time said we should bomb the UN but democrats are the problem…. Ok — LePinkprint (@LePinkprint) September 24, 2025

3.

Statistics and records and truth and facts disagree JD, but go on with the demonization of the left without an ounce of irony or self awareness. https://t.co/neotNR7ObN — Monkey Chunk (@ChunkMonkeys) September 24, 2025

4.

5.

Someone remind them who was being violent on January 6th — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) September 24, 2025

6.

The side of the aisle where the leader said that he hates his enemies and doesn’t wish them well? — kyle burrows (@kjburrows) September 24, 2025

7.