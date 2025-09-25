Politics JD Vance political violence

JD Vance condemned one side of political violence and conveniently skipped his own party’s highlight reel (but these A++ comebacks didn’t)

Saul Hutson. Updated September 25th, 2025

Boss Baby got up in front of the microphones yesterday and he wasn’t going to waste his opportunity to pout and preen.

In a wide-ranging speech that ran the gamut from angry rhetoric to outright lies, JD Vance gave his unsolicited opinions on a variety of issues. One issue he keyed in on in particular: political violence. Vance wants you to know that political violence is not coming from both sides of the aisle. No, he wants to blame one side, and one side only.

Vance wants the left to look in the mirror and correct their actions. Data might suggest otherwise. Or a simple look at any news footage from a date as far back as, oh, let’s just pick a random date, like January 6, 2021.

In any case, the sitting Vice President openly calling for further division of the United States of America didn’t sit well in the replies.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2