Nigel Farage wasn’t invited to the King’s banquet, and the run on tiny violins just gets better and better

In case you missed it, part of the schmoozefest of Donald Trump that filled the airwaves on Wednesday was a lavish banquet in his honour, hosted by the King at Windsor Castle.

St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle will provide the incredible setting tonight for the State Banquet, with a 165-foot-long table, as King Charles III and Queen Camilla host President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania, and 160 other guests pic.twitter.com/2qMUwzDu3s — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) September 17, 2025

At an apparent cost of £15 million, the feast drew a considerable amount of criticism.

Cost to Taxpayers of Trump State Visit and Banquet – £15million pic.twitter.com/uScFguz3ya — JmRoyle #LFC #YNWA #BLM #RejoinEU (@MyArrse) September 17, 2025

"There's no Magic Money Tree" pic.twitter.com/Ew6CkBUUPM — Cllr Martin Abrams ️ (@Martin_Abrams) September 17, 2025

Amongst the 160 guests were Royals, tech CEOs, politicians, and even sportspeople, but one person who wasn’t there was the leader of Reform UK, who claims to be a good friend of Donald Trump.

160 guests at the Windsor banquet for Trump and no Farage. Perhaps he's not as important as he thinks. — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) September 17, 2025

The omission clearly rankled Zia Yusuf – the Reform UK head of the Department of Government Efficiency …which isn’t a real thing.

There wasn’t a great deal of sympathy for the absentee MP for Clacton, who spends as much of his time as he can manage lurking at right-wing events in the US.

Zzzzzzzzzzzzzia crying about Farage not being invited to the Trump party pic.twitter.com/mUmQUJ7JOw — dave lawrence (@dave43law) September 17, 2025

Trump and honour in the same sentence is an oxymoron. Farage isn't a 'close' friend of Trump's – he's a notice me simp. Trip to America where Trump didn't see him at all. Invite to the inauguration then gets there and finds he's on a deck chair in Car Park D with headphones. — Woke Lefty (@SalfordMe2023) September 17, 2025

There’s something in my eye https://t.co/YtQnXVwB7R — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) September 17, 2025

If Trump had wanted him there, he'd be there. — Paul Astell (@paul_astell) September 17, 2025

7.

The Lib Dems have 70 seats

The Tories have 120+

You have 4 or 5 or 4 or 5 depending on which week — David Oliver (also on Blue Sky) (@mancunianmedic) September 17, 2025

So much tor Farage and Trump being best mates then eh Zia https://t.co/10nt14z15I — Just An Ordinary Bloke (@Unusual_Times) September 18, 2025

Such an irony and rather amusing.

Reform & its Ilk crying that Farage didn't get invited to the banquet, yet the majority of attendees probably detest Trump, and Farage, his biggest bootlicker gets snubbed.

Quite delicious! — Day 17 @day17anne.bsky.social (@Day17_Anne) September 18, 2025

No invite to the banquet for Farage.

Quite right, you could fit all his MPs in a mini. — Inevitable Frank (@BotFinderUK) September 18, 2025

Actually, Nigel Farage did go to the state banquet. pic.twitter.com/ngLgqBhlbB — Lord David Speaks (@MasterJamesofS1) September 17, 2025

It's funny that these grifters think that the seating arrangement of a state banquet is decided by something as abstract and arbitrary as polling. https://t.co/pi0ZT3cjtd — Liam Holman (@Liam_Holman99) September 18, 2025

Guess the RSVP list was based on common sense, not polls. https://t.co/eGaf6ctOfD — Marcio B Fasano (@ComendadorMBF) September 18, 2025

Perhaps he was invited.

Maybe they sent his invite to Clacton, that's why he never received it. — Christian (@Chrisviews43) September 18, 2025

