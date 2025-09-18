Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage wasn’t invited to the King’s banquet, and the run on tiny violins just gets better and better

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 18th, 2025

In case you missed it, part of the schmoozefest of Donald Trump that filled the airwaves on Wednesday was a lavish banquet in his honour, hosted by the King at Windsor Castle.

At an apparent cost of £15 million, the feast drew a considerable amount of criticism.

Amongst the 160 guests were Royals, tech CEOs, politicians, and even sportspeople, but one person who wasn’t there was the leader of Reform UK, who claims to be a good friend of Donald Trump.

The omission clearly rankled Zia Yusuf – the Reform UK head of the Department of Government Efficiency …which isn’t a real thing.

All these seats, space for Kemi and even Ed Davey was invited. Yet no invite for @Nigel_Farage , the leader of the party with a commanding lead in national polls, and close friend of the guest of honour. Very sad.

There wasn’t a great deal of sympathy for the absentee MP for Clacton, who spends as much of his time as he can manage lurking at right-wing events in the US.

Perhaps he was invited.

Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons