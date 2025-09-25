Somebody praised the ‘pure aura’ of this toe-curlingly awkward video of the Tate brothers standing in the rain – 17 satisfyingly withering replies

Celebrity Andrew tate tristan tate

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, the princes of toxic masculinity, are always happy to pose for the camera in ways that look utterly laughable to most people, but presumably look cool and manly in their eyes.

We’re deeply sorry to have to show you this again, but we’re talking about pics like this, of course.

Feel free to take a few minutes for your eyeballs to recover before we continue.

Ready? OK. Well, now Twitter account xan has posted the following short video of the Tates standing in the rain, staring down the camera. Let’s have a look…

The pure aura in this video is insane pic.twitter.com/UaLdQYfTlW — xan (@xanx_li) September 21, 2025

They’re obviously so damned manly that they don’t need umbrellas. They barely need any clothes.

The replies were satisfyingly mocking.

This probably goes hard af if you’re a 15 year old boy. — Scrumble Eggs (@scrumble_eggs) September 21, 2025

The sexual tension between these two — Odin (@norseoxz) September 21, 2025

They WANT you to know they're pissing their trunks in the rain dominant piss male piss — The Mustachioed James (@HiThere144) September 21, 2025

This looks like the live-action trailer for Mortal Kombat: Midlife Crisis. — Dee (@DeeWaynee94) September 22, 2025

How your kid looks at you when they poop thier pants. — Austin Boblin (@aaboblin) September 22, 2025

Its just two dorks standing in the rain shirtless — Jakub Kinowski (@jakub_kinowski) September 23, 2025

BREAKING NEWS they ended up with a cold and had to get in their blankets after this to warm up https://t.co/hCCTRehTiw — Naldi (@Naldi991188227) September 23, 2025

my balls in the shower waiting to be cleaned https://t.co/5GmGkXrJV3 — Ahsan (@starboyyuh) September 23, 2025

9.