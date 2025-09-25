‘What’s a parenting “hack” that sounds ridiculous but actually works?’ – 17 surprisingly effective tips for mums and dads everywhere

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Any mum and dad will tell you that parenting can sometimes feel like a thankless, relentless slog that makes you question your sanity. But it’s not all bad.

Thanks to their delightful outlook on the world, children can be innocently tricked into good behaviour. Reddit user OnlyAcanthaceae874 was clearly keen to pick up a few tips, as they put this question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a parenting “hack” that sounds ridiculous but actually works?’

Here are the top replies that sound strange but are surprisingly effective…

1.

‘Her: I don’t like broccoli

‘Me: it was grown in Arendelle

‘Her: this is actually good’

-pronouncedayayron

2.

‘My kids respond very well to a timer, they turn it into a game and race to finish first.

‘Ok kids, I’m setting a 3 minute timer to get your PJs on and brush your teeth. Ready, set, go!’

-AndyTheJedi

3.

‘I bought my daughter Strawberry Shortcake underwear before she was completely potty trained and told her it was too bad she couldn’t wear them but they were only for big kids who used the potty. Within a few days she was wearing them with no accidents.’

-KnittyKitty28

4.

‘When your toddler falls down (and they aren’t truly hurt) they will often look at you to determine how to feel. If you look concerned and rush to them they will cry. If you smile they will 90% of the time smile, giggle, and start to play again.

‘Only try this if they look to you to see what to do. If they are bleeding, crying, or for sure injured rush over and take care of them right away. This is only for small falls.’

-Past_Ad5967

5.

‘Kid: “I don’t want a ponytail!”

‘Me: “But it’s picture day. And your hair gets in your face”

‘Kid: “No!”

‘Me: “OK…how about a ‘kittycat’?” (knowing she doesn’t know what that means)

‘Kid: “Yeah, I want what that is.”

‘Proceeds to do a ponytail. Both happy.’

-UnluckyInformation51

6.

‘Ease transitions with a five minute “wrap up” AND frame the transition as a new beginning instead of an end.

“Hey kids, in five minutes we are leaving the playground so that we can have pizza for lunch,” is way more appealing than “We have to go now! Blah!” because you’re easing into something new and exciting.’

-bologna_fans

7.

‘For my boys when little until about four, I made pink chicken. Well the package said Salmon but whatever.

‘At about 4 and half I remade it and called it salmon and they thought it was great.

‘About 10/12 the oldest was off all fish so….we had a good run.’

-57_Eucalyptusbreath

8.

‘Not a parent, but I’ve heard that putting generic Disney/Spiderman/etc stickers on food containers is pretty effective at tricking young kids into thinking it’s “branded” by that franchise. So you don’t have to pay a mark up on Frozen brand yogurt or whatever.’

-Judall

9.

‘Read to your child every day at a minimum, preferably multiple times a day until they’re old enough to read and then read to each other out loud. Amazing stuff, highly recommended.’

-djheru