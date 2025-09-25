‘What’s the most illegal thing you’ve ever done, and would you do it again?’ – 17 law-breaking confessions

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Nobody likes a goody two shoes, but have you ever gone so far as to break the law?

If so, you’re far from alone. If the findings from a question set by AR_ABOLFAZL are anything to go by, it seems like lots of people have a chequered past when it comes to the legal system. And we know this because they put this to r/AslReddit:

‘What’s the most illegal thing that you’ve ever done in your life? Would you do it again?’

Here are the top replies from people who have dabbled in a life of crime …

1.

‘Stole a Coke machine from a middle school… ended up being full of Dasani. And not much money. Would not do it again. Water was cut off at the house though so we flushed like kings for a while.’

-allstrings88

2.

‘Driven on a suspended license. Still the only thing I’ve ever gone to jail over. And, no, it will not be happening again. That shit got expensive real quick.’

-CurnanBarbarian

3.

‘The last job I worked at (pizza place) I knew I was quitting (due to moving out on my own for the first time) 3 months in advance. We only had one camera in the front of the store, and only 2-3 people on shift at a time so I thought I’d test my luck. At least 3x a week I’d take home at least one thing of some product, whether it be a stack of like 650 paper plates, a giant roll of garbage bags, utensils, etc. and now 6 months later I have a ton of plates and garbage bags and whatnot remaining still. They never found out’

-Expired_Fruits

4.

‘At the self checkout I put in the PLU code for bananas, but it was actually a block of fancy cheese. Yes.’

-a_chewy_hamster

5.

‘Was super fucked up and tried to break into a lighthouse (on one of the great lakes). Climbed around on the roof and eventually found a boarded up window. I kicked in the window(easily) and climbed into the building. I walked into a big old room with boat motors everywhere and the security alarm started screaming. I jumped out the window head first and ran all the way home hiding from cars and going through backyards. I checked the police radio when I got home and there was a reported burglary they were responding to. My dumbass forgot people live in fucking lighthouses! I didn’t just break into an abandoned structure it was someone’s fucking house!’

-choocjoo

6.

‘During the Blockbuster days in the 90’s. I would rent my favorite Super Nintendo games and use my sister’s blow dryer to peel the stickers off and put them on crap games I owned. So if you thought you were renting WWF Raw but got Actraiser or some shit, I’m sorry. I was poor lol.’

-CascadeJ1980

7.

‘Breaking and entering (although pretty loosely as the windows were all left unlocked and open) into my old high school in the middle of the night to steal wine from the art teachers offices lmao wouldn’t do it again but only bc I feel like I’m too old to be doing that shit now but still, it was a lot of fkn fun hahaha’

-selkieluver

8.

‘Stole a book from the library once. Got caught by my mom. Might do again someday.’

-Five_Slow

9.