Sport donald trump football world cup

Donald Trump said some American cities were too dangerous to hold World Cup games – 17 responses kicking his nonsense straight into touch

Saul Hutson. Updated September 26th, 2025

The empty threats continue to fart out of the White House. The latest empty promise from President Trump involves moving World Cup games out of their predetermined host cities because of imaginary crime concerns.

Trump was rambling on in hist standard half-sentences and tried to make a point about how crime is up in Chicago and it’s all the Governor of Illinois’ fault. If he doesn’t clean up his state, Trump’s going to move the World Cup games planned there for next year.

As usual, there are many problems with this statement. First of all, Trump has absolutely no authority on this matter. Second, the amount of planning, infrastructure, and man power necessary to set up and host a World Cup bracket takes years to implement. Lastly, what an idiot this guy is, huh?

That seemed to be the prevailing sentiment in the replies.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2