Donald Trump said some American cities were too dangerous to hold World Cup games – 17 responses kicking his nonsense straight into touch

Sport donald trump football world cup

The empty threats continue to fart out of the White House. The latest empty promise from President Trump involves moving World Cup games out of their predetermined host cities because of imaginary crime concerns.

Trump was rambling on in hist standard half-sentences and tried to make a point about how crime is up in Chicago and it’s all the Governor of Illinois’ fault. If he doesn’t clean up his state, Trump’s going to move the World Cup games planned there for next year.

Trump threatens to move World Cup games out of blue cities due to “crime” pic.twitter.com/zXKyjL2Jx0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2025

As usual, there are many problems with this statement. First of all, Trump has absolutely no authority on this matter. Second, the amount of planning, infrastructure, and man power necessary to set up and host a World Cup bracket takes years to implement. Lastly, what an idiot this guy is, huh?

That seemed to be the prevailing sentiment in the replies.

1.

Maybe FIFA will move all games to Canada and Mexico. Trump’s America is, after all, a shithole. — Liverpool’s Magat Blocker (@jamesconno93210) September 25, 2025

2.

Can’t wait to have the world cup hosted in Fremont, Nebraska https://t.co/NYgXgg30ET — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) September 25, 2025

3.

FIFA should move the World Cup all the way outside the USA. We can’t guarantee the safety of tourists with this goon’s thugs roaming the streets. Same with the Olympics. It’s not safe for us to host them. — Aurora Dawn (@AuroraO83) September 25, 2025

4.

I really hope FIFA moves it out of America and have Canada or Mexico host it. I could almost guarantee someone of importance will be detained or arrested because they are not citizens. Because trump and his Nazi gang are dumb. — joseph (@luciferspal) September 25, 2025

5.

King Trump, who can’t even handle escalators, is now going to upend World Cup games to punish his detractors. — ⭐️ Merrily awaiting ⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) September 25, 2025

6.

Every. Single. Qualifying. Nation. Should. Boycott. Both. This. AND. the. OLYMPICS. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) September 25, 2025

7.

Why is the president involved in where a soccer game happens — Joey (@burtgurney) September 25, 2025

8.

Let’s see, where was that ICE shooting? TX

Where was Charlie Kirk assassinated? Utah? — LM (@LDM_tigergirl) September 25, 2025

9.