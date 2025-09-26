Twitter funny tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated September 26th, 2025

Happy Friday to all who celebrate – so, probably not anyone who works in A&E, clubs, or the chippy, because we all know you’re doing a mega shift tonight.

Whether you’re looking forward to a lazy weekend or a crazy one, these funny posts from Twitter/X are just the thing to kick it all off.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2