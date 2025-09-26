Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter funny tweets of the week

Happy Friday to all who celebrate – so, probably not anyone who works in A&E, clubs, or the chippy, because we all know you’re doing a mega shift tonight.

Whether you’re looking forward to a lazy weekend or a crazy one, these funny posts from Twitter/X are just the thing to kick it all off.

(trying to hit on a doctor) https://t.co/AqiXMlZljU — mariana (@pastapilled) September 21, 2025

Robert Kennedy Jr discovers the cure for autism. pic.twitter.com/DEdf6vlLsw — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) September 23, 2025

will never understand how Canadians became known for saying “eh” when we should be known for our ability to make the phase “okay buddy” mean everything from “of course I will give my life for yours” to “I am the drunkest man alive and I am going to fight you in this parking lot” — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) September 22, 2025

This is exactly how it feels carrying around a jacket on a night out btw pic.twitter.com/7rI7c73b9Q — popular loner‍♀️‍♀️ (@milkyy_tweets) September 23, 2025

Please stay indoors pic.twitter.com/Yuwn2xvDcj — Bob Golen (@BobGolen) September 22, 2025

husband: "if i killed someone, would you tell on me?" me: "of course not… but i'd definitely use it against you. like, 'are you washing the dishes or do i need to dial 911?' — ✧ (@cessonmute) September 25, 2025

wait, the other ones can hear us? https://t.co/pvzJaXSs6U — ‍♂️ (@hoodfarquaad) September 23, 2025

A haunted house, but it's just a tv on in every room of my parents' house, set to the same channel but offset by a few seconds — meghan (@deloisivete) September 23, 2025

