Politics Billy Bragg Question Time Richard tice

Richard Tice’s ‘patriotic’ Question Time response about flying the flag was hilariously undermined by Billy Bragg pointing out he was wearing his upside down

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 26th, 2025

We were all really shocked to learn that Richard Tice would be making an appearance on Question Time. After all, he and his Reform UK buddies so seldom get a chance to air their views on mainstream political platforms.

Eric Morecambe making a face in reaction to being criticised by Andre Previn

Anyway, now that we’ve got the sarcasm out of our system, let’s take a look at Tice’s latest appearance on the show, where Billy Bragg pulled the rug out from beneath the plastic patriot.

In answer to the question of whether putting up flags makes you more British, this was his very predictable response.

“I think it’s great to be patriotic, to fly the flag. I wear the flag pretty much every day.”

Billy Bragg jumped in with a quick update on the flag Tice was wearing.

Huge, if true. Oh …and it was true.

People enjoyed the irony. Here’s what they had to say about it.

Source Eddie Burfi Image Screengrab