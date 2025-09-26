Richard Tice’s ‘patriotic’ Question Time response about flying the flag was hilariously undermined by Billy Bragg pointing out he was wearing his upside down

Politics Billy Bragg Question Time Richard tice

We were all really shocked to learn that Richard Tice would be making an appearance on Question Time. After all, he and his Reform UK buddies so seldom get a chance to air their views on mainstream political platforms.

Richard Tice is on Question Time tonight, yet again. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/HHRSsOptOD — Inevitable Jest (Frank) (@BotFinderUK) September 25, 2025

Never in political history has a Party with a total of 5 MPs been given such a vast amount of publicity And with barely any scrutiny #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/tei2CfNkbG — David (@Zero_4) September 25, 2025

"I must just remind everyone that Reform's 4 MPs will be on Question Time as often as if they had a majority"#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/fO5xaGMCZG — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) September 25, 2025

Great to see Richard Tice. He hadn't appeared on Question Time for almost two weeks and I was beginning to get worried. — ZippiddyDo (@ZippiddyD) September 24, 2025

Anyway, now that we’ve got the sarcasm out of our system, let’s take a look at Tice’s latest appearance on the show, where Billy Bragg pulled the rug out from beneath the plastic patriot.

In answer to the question of whether putting up flags makes you more British, this was his very predictable response.

“I think it’s great to be patriotic, to fly the flag. I wear the flag pretty much every day.”

Billy Bragg jumped in with a quick update on the flag Tice was wearing.

Billy Bragg points out to Reform UK ‘patriot’ Richard Tice that his flag’s upside down. ‍♂️ #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/QsIRdJggzQ — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) September 25, 2025

Huge, if true. Oh …and it was true.

Proof Richard Tice was wearing an upside down Union Jack on @bbcquestiontime The tv image on the left is blurry but you can just make out the blob of the finial that tops the flagpole at the bottom right of his badge. #FlagGate pic.twitter.com/ekhedhMK4X — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) September 25, 2025

People enjoyed the irony. Here’s what they had to say about it.

1.

Yup, it's upside down.

You can see the "flagpole" has rotated to be on the far right of the flag, not the left.

Appropriately. #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/5WqTebDDhF — James Neill  ≠ (@jneill) September 25, 2025

2.

Billy Bragg is wrong about lots of stuff but he skewered that twat Tice throughout. Lovely to see Tice doing his quiet fuming like all Reform MPs when challenged or humiliated publicly. — Sir Bert Millichip (@carausius286) September 26, 2025

3.

When you point out to these s they’re getting the flag etiquette all wrong they either scream “who cares”, a strange stance for fellas proclaiming they’re out to protect our culture, or they say “yes, Britain had died and we’re in distress” like they meant it all along. — Geoff Harman‍♂️️ (@harman_geoff) September 26, 2025

4.

@billybragg is a legend! Get him on #bbcqt every week! — oor willireallyam (@willireallyam1) September 26, 2025

5.

Flaggers er…. Not correctly flagging https://t.co/bwK0P42QUN — LozzatheAngel 535 (@Angelsfeartogo) September 25, 2025

6.

7.

As an ex-RN signalman I love that wind up of Tice by @BillyBrag — Ernest Falquero (@Cybernest) September 25, 2025

8.

If the flag is flown upside down it’s a sign of distress, which isn’t far from the truth — Darren (@ghostrider3588) September 25, 2025

9.

"No, the flag's the right way up, I'm upside down" — Kris Burill (@KBurill99168) September 25, 2025

10.

11.

And finally …

This shouldn't need to be said, but cable-tying cheap nylon Union and St George's flags made in Chinese sweatshops to lampposts in the dead of night is not patriotism. It's the lowest kind of performative, childish activism carried out by intellectually-challenged bigots. #bbcqt — Division Order (@divisionorderuk) September 25, 2025

READ MORE

Richard Tice said taking down conspiracy theorists with actual facts was a ‘suppression of free speech’ – 14 A++ comebacks

Source Eddie Burfi Image Screengrab