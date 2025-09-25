Richard Tice said taking down conspiracy theorists with actual facts was a ‘suppression of free speech’ – 14 A++ comebacks

Science Reform UK Richard tice

Over at Reform UK Nigel Farage and his sidekick Richard Tice are falling over themselves not to come out in opposition to the Trump administration linking Tylenol (paracetamol) and autism.

So much so that Richard Tice over on ITV News went so far as to suggest that anyone who tried to bring an end to the debate with, you know, actual medical facts, was ‘smearing’ and ‘labelling’ and a ‘suppression o free speech’.

Here is the clip shared by ITV News correspondent and presenter @romillyweeks, with Greg Ockrim putting the questions.

“Are you a scientist?” Richard Tice doubles down on questioning the science AND the questions posed by my colleague @GregOckrim pic.twitter.com/pz0OnKs3Gn — Romilly Weeks (@romillyweeks) September 24, 2025

And if you bear it – we recommend you do – here is the Reform UK deputy leader’s interview in full.

Tice doubles down on Farage’s claim that ‘science is never settled’, after the Reform UK leader refused to say if Trump is irresponsible for linking paracetamol and autism He called the criticism ‘disgraceful smearing by the Westminster literati’ Watch the exchange in full pic.twitter.com/IxR1tcg0Jc — ITVPolitics (@ITVNewsPolitics) September 24, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

This is absolutely extraordinary. Reform going full crank on the paracetamol/autism stuff https://t.co/O8FxQ50KhC — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) September 24, 2025

2.

I mean, just the sheer arrogance to think he might not know as much about this as medical experts who have actually studied and rejected it is mind blowing — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) September 24, 2025

3.

What @TiceRichard could have said was: “A recent study of 2.5 million children in Sweden found now causative link between taking acetaminophen in pregnancy and autism in children.” Still fun seeing him sweat through his suit and babble incoherently.pic.twitter.com/1gpPVEQ8E8 — The Bear (@BearlyPolitics) September 24, 2025

4.

Again. Utterly deranged politically. Why are Reform getting sucked into chasing after a narrative deployed by Trump for his own domestic audience. It’s so undisciplined. https://t.co/6Xu4poq7Da — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) September 24, 2025

5.

Telltale signs of when a politician is on sticky ground? Bravado and bullying. When they push back on the question by suggesting it’s either the wrong question or that the interviewer somehow isn’t qualified to ask it; and then they start trying to interview the journalist. — MollyMoub (@QueenMoub) September 24, 2025

6.

What shocking sophistry & quackery. Some things *are* settled in science, being so close to certainty as to make no practical difference, eg germ theory of disease, or evolution by natural selection & random mutation. @reformparty_uk reveals itself as a party of dangerous cranks. https://t.co/Q9gwdcEQyC — Oliver Kamm (@OliverKamm) September 24, 2025

7.