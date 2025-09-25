Science Reform UK Richard tice

Richard Tice said taking down conspiracy theorists with actual facts was a ‘suppression of free speech’ – 14 A++ comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated September 25th, 2025

Over at Reform UK Nigel Farage and his sidekick Richard Tice are falling over themselves not to come out in opposition to the Trump administration linking Tylenol (paracetamol) and autism.

So much so that Richard Tice over on ITV News went so far as to suggest that anyone who tried to bring an end to the debate with, you know, actual medical facts, was ‘smearing’ and ‘labelling’ and a ‘suppression o free speech’.

Here is the clip shared by ITV News correspondent and presenter @romillyweeks, with Greg Ockrim putting the questions.

And if you bear it – we recommend you do – here is the Reform UK deputy leader’s interview in full.

And these people surely said it best.

