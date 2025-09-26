‘What are you still bitter about from school?’ – 21 people who aren’t buying that those days are the best of your life

Life r/AskUK school

Some people love to reminisce about their school days, claiming they loved the fun, freewheeling times they had before having to get a job. However, those people must have been cool and popular, because there are lots of others who had a terrible time, for a variety of reasons, from nasty teachers to completely unfair rules.

They’ve been talking about this on the AskUK subreddit after user Same-Fact-5123 asked this:

What are you still bitter about from school?

And lots of people chipped in with the injustices they are still unable to let go of.

1.

‘In year five I showed the teacher a story I’d written, not homework just for fun. She basically laughed at it and said very loudly in front of the whole class ‘I guess we can rule out writer as a future career’. 30+ years later with several publications under my belt I still cite Miss Cotton as the origin story for imposter syndrome.’

–waterpixi187

2.

‘In year 11 we had a practice GCSE paper for English, everyone who got better than their predicted score was taken on a trip to a theme park. My predicted score was 100%, I scored it, so I wasn’t allowed on the trip and was one of very few who couldn’t go. Still annoyed about it!’

–helloilikefoodxoxoxo

3.

‘At the start of the term, our geography teacher said there would be no homework. Then the next week he set some homework. I audibly tutted and got detention. I’d genuinely push him into a bush if I saw him today.’

–Dramatic_Strategy_95

4.

‘The whole school was made to run a 2-mile cross-country race, and the top 10 fastest boys and girls would be put forward to race for the school at the county level.

I crossed the finish line as the 10th girl, but the girl in 11th place ran past me to the clipboard lady and offered her name to complete the top 10 registration.

30 years ago and still bitter. Fuck you, Charlene.’

–OhCleo

5.

‘My high school biology teacher told me I’d never make a biologist as I’m uninterested in the subject. Turns out he’s a boring old fart and couldn’t teach this subject in a way that worked for me. I’m a university lecturer of bioinformatics now and have a small but growing research group looking into all things related to biology!’

–Organic-Violinist223

6.

‘I remember one time, somebody brought a homemade stink-bomb into the class and let it off. The smell was putrid. Our teacher closed all the windows and wouldn’t let anybody leave the classroom until the stink-bomb maker owned up. Two pupils ended up getting violently sick. Teacher still wouldn’t budge. Eventually the stink-bomber owned up. I don’t think that sort of collective punishment would happen nowadays, thankfully.’

–Nicky_Drake

7.

‘Our cooking teacher once made the entire class miss lunch because one kid’s chocolate bar went missing, he’d brought it in to melt over a cake or something.

Turned out the eejit had put it in a different part of his school bag, he found it 5 minutes before the start of our next lesson, when the teacher was still pacing shouting ‘nobody leaves until the bar is returned’.’

–dogdogj

8.

‘I was one of only a handful of kids who took Spanish GCSE. three boys and two girls. One week I turned up to only me and the other girl and a supply teacher. I later learnt the school had taken the boys on a trip to Spain and told them not to say anything as they didn’t have the resources to book and supervise two separate rooms.’

–idontlikemondays321

9.

‘I copied my sisters A level history essay word for word. She was two years above me and had got an A for it. I got a D+. It was then that I learned the games rigged and my teachers were feckless lazy cockwombles who just gave grades on opinions rather than content.’

–McFizzleKicks

10.

‘This one is so real. I got a D in an economics essay. The following year I gave it to a guy in the year below, who was happy to get a D, as he was about to miss the deadline and just wanted something to hand in. Jammy bastard got an A and the teacher photocopied it to pass around the class saying, ‘this is an example of exactly how want you to structure an essay’.’

–Goose-rider3000

11.

‘When I was in primary school on the last day before the summer holidays they’d arranged for a bouncy castle. Each year group was allowed on it for a bit of time through the day, starting from Reception. I was in Year 6 so our class was last. Our teacher said she was going to split our class into two and take us in. I was in the second group. The first group ran over and it got too close to home time so I never got to go on the bouncy castle.

I’m still bitter as fuck about it. Fuck you Mrs Carney!’

–HelloStranger0325