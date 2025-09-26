‘What insignificant things wind you up way more than they should?’ – 17 trivial sources of serious stress

Popular r/AskUK

Life is full of things that everybody finds annoying, such as sitting through pre-roll ads and James Corden.

Irritation is a nuanced, complicated feeling though. Even the smallest of things can send certain people into a rage. It’s these petty gripes that lichute wanted to hear about, so they turned to r/AskUK to learn about the completely insignificant things that wind people up way more than they should.

They even got the ball rolling with a suggestion of their own:

‘For me, it’s those timed hand dryers in public bathrooms. I’ll decide when my hands are dry, thanks you passive aggressive little box!’

Here are the top replies to make your blood boil…

1.

‘This may well not be quite in the spirit of your question, but one thing immediately came to mind. Over twenty years ago, as a small child taking swimming lessons at a local leisure centre pool, I suffered an asthma attack and was told to leave the pool, get changed and wait in the corridor for my parents to pick me up.

‘Whilst waiting, a random middle aged lady passing by saw me sitting, looking I suspect a bit upset, and said “maybe this will teach you not to misbehave in future”. She clearly thought I’d been kicked out. Being a reserved child, I said nothing and she went smugly on her way. I think about that lady all the time, and I still get the rage each time she pops into my head. It was a thoughtless comment with no actual impact on my life, but man, I just can’t get over it!’

-GreenSky555

2.

‘When they rearrange the supermarket’

-oli_ramsay

3.

‘You know when people pull away in their car and THEN decide to put their seat belt on while they’re in 1st?

‘That.

‘You ain’t saving yourself any time, it’s more faff and worst case, you’re distracted while you’re driving.

‘Put your fucking seat belt on before you pull away.’

-oh_f-f-s

4.

‘Being forced to use an app for something that works perfectly well in a mobile browser. I’m talking about you, Google Maps.’

-dvi84

5.

‘People who stop in front of the barrier/gates in train stations because they don’t have their ticket ready

‘Bonus points if it’s a physical ticket and they’re fucking around trying to find it at the bottom of their bag.’

-lime-enthusiast

6.

‘smelly people.

‘Just fucking change your clothes and have a shower.

‘Doesn’t matter if you’re a 15 year old girl or a 50 year old bloke. Have some standards.’

-Deep_Banana_6521

7.

‘Slow drivers.

‘I don’t mean people not blasting past the speed limit.

‘I mean the hesitant, ones that can’t pull out at a roundabout.

‘The ones who can’t get out of 2nd gear within 200m.

‘The ones who make turns into side streets at 3mph.

‘Boils my piss.’

-Happy_Chief

8.

‘People that park next to my car when there’s spaces further down.

‘Cars don’t get lonely.’

-toon_84

9.

‘Couples who insist on walking side by side on narrow pathways.

‘I promise you they won’t divorce you if you just walk behind them for two seconds to let someone past.’

-rox-and-soxs