A bunch of comedians are performing at a Saudi comedy festival – 15 heckles worth the price of admission

Entertainment comedy Saudi Arabia

Look, everyone has to make a living, including comedy performers.

But sometimes, you have to wonder if some gigs are worth it.

A bunch of well-known comedians are coming under fire for agreeing to take part in the Riyadh Comedy Festival, taking place in Saudi Arabia between now and October 9.

Still can’t believe this is real lmao. Absolute sellouts pic.twitter.com/NEqx9XFja7 — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) September 25, 2025

Among the names taking part are Bill Burr, Pete Davidson, Kevin Hart, Jimmy Carr, Dave Chappelle, Omid Djalili, Aziz Ansari, Louis CK and Chris Tucker. Reports suggest the comics are being paid anything between $375,000 to $1.6million to take part.

The controversy stems from the fact that Saudi Arabia is notorious for its human rights abuses – and, indeed, this festival falls on the anniversary of the brutal murder and dismemberment of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

1. Podcaster Marc Maron has been particularly withering in his response.

Marc Maron slams the Riyadh Comedy Festival as Bill Burr, Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson and more are set to perform at the Saudi Arabia event. “I mean, how do you even promote that? ‘From the folks that brought you 9/11. Two weeks of laughter in the desert, don’t miss it!’ I mean,… pic.twitter.com/2av1YA9v6K — Variety (@Variety) September 26, 2025

2.

3.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the presence of Pete Davidson, whose firefighter father was killed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York. 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.

Does Pete Davidson know he’s performing for the people who killed his dad https://t.co/cH8MrYb614 — microplastics revelator (@DiabolicalSpuds) September 25, 2025

.

I don’t get too upset with this stuff … but seeing Pete Davidson on there… didn’t his dad die in 9/11 ? That’s some crazy mental gymnastics… everyone has a price I suppose — PepperBrooks (@TimmyBoi413) September 24, 2025

Here’s a taster of the other reactions to the festival.

4.

5.

RIYADH MONEY (feat. Bill Burr) pic.twitter.com/WR5mxmzvga — Crack Amico (@CrackAmicoRAP) September 27, 2025

6.

Zach Woods posted a TikTok about it and it killed mehttps://t.co/RS0wG7z1O8 — DynastyBrain (@DynastyyBrain) September 25, 2025

7.