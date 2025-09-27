Politics digital ID

A Tory MP came out against the digital ID plans by claiming ‘I am not a tin of beans’ – 17 saucy replies

David Harris. Updated September 27th, 2025

The shadow farming minister and Tory MP for Keighley and Ilkley, Robbie Moore, is not a fan of the new proposals for mandatory digital ID.

He turned to Twitter to express his disapproval in a uniquely English (and wonderfully bizarre) fashion.

Let’s have a look.

His refusal to identify as a can of legumes generated some brilliantly funny replies.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Source Robbie Moore Image Clockwise