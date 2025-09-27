A Tory MP came out against the digital ID plans by claiming ‘I am not a tin of beans’ – 17 saucy replies
The shadow farming minister and Tory MP for Keighley and Ilkley, Robbie Moore, is not a fan of the new proposals for mandatory digital ID.
He turned to Twitter to express his disapproval in a uniquely English (and wonderfully bizarre) fashion.
Let’s have a look.
I am not a tin of beans.
I do not need a barcode.
I will not be supporting plans for mandatory digital ID.#DigitalID
— Robbie Moore MP (@_RobbieMoore) September 26, 2025
His refusal to identify as a can of legumes generated some brilliantly funny replies.
1.
This you? pic.twitter.com/Ib0B81gFz2
— Clockwise (@Clockwisesss) September 26, 2025
2.
“I am not a tin of beans.” That’s the most British line I have heard all month!
— Matt Moneymaker (@MattMoneymaker1) September 26, 2025
3.
Get in the can, bean man.
— John McKinley (@exi13d) September 26, 2025
4.
You're not the full tin of beans that's for sure.
— W (@WJBH_94) September 26, 2025
5.
"I am not a tin of beans. I do not need a barcode. What am I?" https://t.co/yP8lydEmNF pic.twitter.com/52GfLnnNZM
— Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 26, 2025
6.
Agreed. https://t.co/0wlKU53XvF pic.twitter.com/eNJz88OlQg
— Bill B (@bill019_brown) September 26, 2025
7.
That’s exactly what a tin of beans pretending to be a human would say… https://t.co/DX1KsXYVWR pic.twitter.com/8eoL8ELqyA
— Andrew Nicoll (@AndyNicoll16) September 26, 2025
8.
Thank you for confirming you’re not a ‘tin of beans’ https://t.co/u8Mzl3iuIk
— Puja Teli (@ThePujaTeli) September 26, 2025
9.
explaining surveillance to a british person:
so imagine a tin of beans https://t.co/yalRaDmY3k
— rhys (@saccharinegreen) September 26, 2025
10.
I disagree. I think you are a tin of beans. https://t.co/5JgeBcijBn
— Natasha Crow (@Socialist_Crow) September 26, 2025
11.
“I am not a tin of beans,” says British MP. https://t.co/K5auNAzdRJ
— Dominic Green (@DrDominicGreen) September 26, 2025
12.
https://t.co/XIsXM5m4FS pic.twitter.com/6scUTURCGN
— Alex Chalmers (@chalmermagne) September 26, 2025
13.
We all know you're a tin of beans, Robbie.
Come out of the closet. Or the tin. https://t.co/5JgeBcijBn
— Natasha Crow (@Socialist_Crow) September 26, 2025
14.
https://t.co/tD6VBJbuSV pic.twitter.com/5fSb1TuOqc
— soph (@sophwan_) September 26, 2025
15.
A quote for the ages. https://t.co/Tjnxp1wzBu
— Alex Zur-Clark (@AlexZurClark) September 26, 2025
16.
Just on a slight side note, if you were a tin of beans what brand would you be?
— Nick (@NickDTRT) September 26, 2025
17.
You’ve got a verified Twitter account with details held by unaccountable Elon Musk.
No, you’re not a tin of beans,
but your brains are mushy peas.
— Louise (@CharlotDearling) September 26, 2025
Source Robbie Moore Image Clockwise