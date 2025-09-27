A Tory MP came out against the digital ID plans by claiming ‘I am not a tin of beans’ – 17 saucy replies

Politics digital ID

The shadow farming minister and Tory MP for Keighley and Ilkley, Robbie Moore, is not a fan of the new proposals for mandatory digital ID.

He turned to Twitter to express his disapproval in a uniquely English (and wonderfully bizarre) fashion.

Let’s have a look.

I am not a tin of beans. I do not need a barcode. I will not be supporting plans for mandatory digital ID.#DigitalID — Robbie Moore MP (@_RobbieMoore) September 26, 2025

His refusal to identify as a can of legumes generated some brilliantly funny replies.

“I am not a tin of beans.” That’s the most British line I have heard all month! — Matt Moneymaker (@MattMoneymaker1) September 26, 2025

Get in the can, bean man. — John McKinley (@exi13d) September 26, 2025

You're not the full tin of beans that's for sure. — W (@WJBH_94) September 26, 2025

"I am not a tin of beans. I do not need a barcode. What am I?" https://t.co/yP8lydEmNF pic.twitter.com/52GfLnnNZM — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 26, 2025

That’s exactly what a tin of beans pretending to be a human would say… https://t.co/DX1KsXYVWR pic.twitter.com/8eoL8ELqyA — Andrew Nicoll (@AndyNicoll16) September 26, 2025

Thank you for confirming you’re not a ‘tin of beans’ https://t.co/u8Mzl3iuIk — Puja Teli (@ThePujaTeli) September 26, 2025

explaining surveillance to a british person: so imagine a tin of beans https://t.co/yalRaDmY3k — rhys (@saccharinegreen) September 26, 2025

I disagree. I think you are a tin of beans. https://t.co/5JgeBcijBn — Natasha Crow (@Socialist_Crow) September 26, 2025

“I am not a tin of beans,” says British MP. https://t.co/K5auNAzdRJ — Dominic Green (@DrDominicGreen) September 26, 2025

We all know you're a tin of beans, Robbie. Come out of the closet. Or the tin. https://t.co/5JgeBcijBn — Natasha Crow (@Socialist_Crow) September 26, 2025

A quote for the ages. https://t.co/Tjnxp1wzBu — Alex Zur-Clark (@AlexZurClark) September 26, 2025

Just on a slight side note, if you were a tin of beans what brand would you be? — Nick (@NickDTRT) September 26, 2025

You’ve got a verified Twitter account with details held by unaccountable Elon Musk.

No, you’re not a tin of beans,

but your brains are mushy peas. — Louise (@CharlotDearling) September 26, 2025

