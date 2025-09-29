No amount of money makes up for a crappy personality – 15 women on why they left a rich guy

Life Ask Reddit money relationships

Money can’t buy you everything. It can’t even buy you a girlfriend, apparently.

The lonely rich men of the world took another hit when Redditor u/Garroway36 asked:

Women of Reddit – why did you leave a rich guy?

The answers varied but one through line emerged: Despite the financial security available, many women still decided to move on. Whether it was emotional mismatches, unmet expectations, or personal growth, the inflated bank account just wasn’t worth it. Here a few of the responses.

1.

No amount of money makes up for a shitty personality.

redtailedrabbit

2.

My ex became a millionaire overnight and suddenly my $11 an hour job was ‘laughable.’ After that, the new split on chores was more for me to do. After figuring out the unfairness, I asked why he thought I should do 70-80% instead of the 50/50 we used to have. His excuse was ‘I make more money than you now, so I shouldn’t have to do as much.’ Welp. Bye.

gingerota

3.

It’s not sexy to just throw money at the problem and I wanted actionable changes from him.

nosiriamadreamer

4.

He never appreciated what he had, or the simpler things. Everything was about money and appearances. Otherwise, not an evil or abusive person, just exhausting in his attention to money and getting the best.

hopelesscaribou

5.

Everything he did was ‘more important’ than anything I did. His time was more valuable, according to him. His choices more valid, according to him. And he didn’t like to compromise at all. That gets old real fast.

woolfchick75

6.

A friend of mine dated a rich dude who was always telling her she didn’t need to work, didn’t need to worry about money, he had it covered. Finally she snapped, sat down, did the math, and presented him with the amount of money she would expect to earn over the life of her career. Told him he could transfer that into an trust owned solely by her that he had absolutely no access to whatsoever and then she would be happy to limit her career by taking months off for holidays or whatever else. Turns out, despite his endless assurances they’d be together forever and it didn’t matter who had the money that only applied when he controlled it all. Relationship ended shortly afterwards, she finished her CPA and 15 years later she’s making high six figures, married, kids, pretty much hit all her goals. Good choice by her!

PineappleOnPizzaWins

7.

Shit personality. No matter how much money he had, he would forget my favourite food and insist that my favourite food should be X,Y, or Z, as it was better. He started putting terms on what’s acceptable in the bedroom without discussion. And honestly… I feel close to people who understand that posh places exist, but understand that you are still loved when you are having a homemade burger and oven chips while sitting on the rusty Argos garden table set. He didn’t get that, so I left.

No_Cap_4322

8.

He had the emotional maturity of a fruit fly.

lesliecarbone

9.

He figured I was for sale like everything else in his life.

calitoasted

10.

He said I should be grateful that he was showing me attention.

smowgli123

11.

I wasn’t interested in being solely an object of lust for someone with no emotional depth.

MrsAshleyStark

12.

Emotionally immature, looked down on others, judgemental, emotionally unavailable, and felt like he didn’t have to try… Mind you, these were different people as well. Money doesn’t make up for a lack of emotion or a bad personality.

Lollipoprotein

13.

He wanted me to be a stay at home mom… I had just graduated with a doctoral degree.

JarbaloJardine

14.

If you marry for money you work for every penny.

wickedclever

15.

He didn’t respect my life goals. I was in grad school and he couldn’t understand why I couldn’t take a few months off mid-semester to hang out with him in Spain.

apoplectic-confetti

READ MORE

What skill takes less than 10 hours to learn but pays off forever? – 17 worthwhile bits of expertise you can pick up today

Source: Reddit u/Garroway36 | Image: Screengrab