Jimmy Kimmel joined forces with Antiques Roadshow to troll Donald Trump and the A++ payoff surely can’t have been good for the president’s blood pressure

Jimmy Kimmel has had a rough couple of weeks. He got yanked off the air by the President, sorry, ABC following remarks he made about Charlie Kirk only to be re-instated to record breaking ratings. He’s thriving and it’s all thanks to Donald Trump.

That doesn’t mean he’s going to take his foot off the gas, as this latest bit hammers home with force. Kimmel sets up a clip sharing that other TV hosts are taking shots at Trump. The sleight of hand that followed was shockingly delightful.

The clip comes from, of all shows, Antiques Roadshow, where an appraiser interrupts his traditional assessment of a piece of furniture to rattle off NSFW insults directed at the President. The clip ends with one more shot at Trump for defunding PBS, the network that hosts the show.

That sound you hear is the entire internet cackling at once.

Joking aside, that chair could barely hold that fat orange bitch. — Haris Eldon (@BubbaSiemens) September 27, 2025

The lack of human decency is staggering. What shameful reminder of the times we live in. Someone tried to under sell that woman that chair for $75. Unbelievable people. Be better. — Patrick Braga (@PhotoBrago) September 28, 2025

Imagine not being able to understand that the entire sane universe sees Trump as a pathetic excuse for a human being and it’s only you and your cult members who disagree? — Martin (@Michael65637412) September 27, 2025

