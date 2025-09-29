‘What’s something that was considered rude 20 years ago but is normal now?’ – 21 commonplace occurrences that would appal your grandparents

Life r/AskReddit

Times have always changed, but it seems to happen more rapidly than ever nowadays. Things that would have seem awful to our forebears are now utterly normal and acceptable (but, luckily, that goes both ways, as anyone with a passing knowledge of social justice will be aware).

They’ve been discussing the former on the AskReddit page after user jakubbog posed this question:

What’s something that was considered rude 20 years ago but is normal now?

And many people had thoughts on the things that would have made our grandparents tut very loudly indeed.

1.

‘Not answering the phone every single time someone calls. I think I probably pick up 10% of the phone calls I receive.

I have an outgoing message letting people know that I don’t answer unsolicited calls from numbers I don’t recognize, so they need to leave a message and I’ll get back to them.’

–UnicornVoodooDoll

2.

‘Professionals with visible tattoos and creative piercings.’

–UnicornVoodooDoll

3.

‘Talking openly about money like salaries, rent, or even how much you spent on something used to be considered really impolite or ‘taboo’ in casual conversation, but now it’s becoming normal and even encouraged as people push for transparency, fair pay, and breaking down financial stigma.’

–Budget-Till5824

4.

‘To some people it’s now normal to film or take pics of strangers, then spread them around like it’s nothing.

Rescue services have literally done campaigns telling people not to film or photograph accident scenes. The fact some people need to be reminded about how it would suck to have your, or a loved one’s emergency spread uncontrollably as entertainment, is a chilling thought.’

–Masseyrati80

5.

‘Not writing ‘brb’ when stepping away from the computer while chatting online or ending the convo without saying bye.’

–Bento_Fox

6.

‘Going out in your pyjamas and dressing gown.’

–jayakay20

7.

‘Bringing pet dogs into restaurants and grocery stores.’

–Trickycoolj

8.

‘Politician who actually say they wish harm on their fellow men.’

–MoutainGem

9.

‘Not so much rude but wearing trainers or hats in nightclubs was not accepted.’

–TarquinTheGeek

10.

‘I’ve worked in customer facing jobs especially restaurants front of house for 20 years. Yes. There is a huge decline in common manners.’

–222moss

11.

‘Bragging. Flaunting wealth and success. Showing everyone photos of your expensive vacation, the expensive clothes you bought, and the expensive food you ate.’

–DuckBilledPartyBus