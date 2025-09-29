Donald Trump bragged about the 24-carat gold decor in the Oval Office, and the internet came up with some priceless takedowns

US donald trump The White House

Since taking office for a second time – no, we can’t believe they fell for it again, either – Donald Trump has been doing his utmost to turn the White House into Mar-a-Lago.

It has a new concrete terrace where the Rose Garden used to be, and outsized US flags in addition to the previous tastefully sized one. He’s commissioned an enormous golden ballroom that will dwarf the main building, and – of course – the Oval Office has been gilded to within an inch of Liberace’s life, using some of the tackiest decals ever to offend the eye.

Trump is now remodeling the Oval Office to cover it in gold after ordering a $200 million golden ballroom. All after cutting 17 million Americans’ health care and taking food away from hungry children. pic.twitter.com/JtCJMaGzwd — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 7, 2025

He’s very proud of the shiny new decor, and has been wanging on about it for months. Back in July, he even used up some precious cabinet meeting time to ask whether it was golden enough yet.

the cabinet meeting is now off the rails: "The only question is will I gold leaf the corners? My cabinet could take a vote. You see the top line mouldings." pic.twitter.com/4bId0fQRv3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 8, 2025

At the weekend, he was on about it again – making sure people know that the gold is 24 carat …or karat, if you’re American.

JUST IN: President Trump is now showing off the 24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room. pic.twitter.com/TNduJNUXbA — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) September 28, 2025

As well as being in extremely poor taste, it sent a huge signal to everyone with better priorities, and they had plenty to say about it.

1.

MAGA Farmers screwed by trade wars. Americans are paying more at checkout. Families losing healthcare. Trump: “Look how shiny my office is.”pic.twitter.com/OTSNn9qixk — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 28, 2025

2.

Those foreign leaders freaking out at the majesty and splendor of King Trump’s golden palace. pic.twitter.com/90SKmLdpf6 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 28, 2025

3.

Trump is busy Saddam Hussein-ing about all his gold plated this and gold encrusted that. Meanwhile his Project 2025 is gonna starve huge segments of the population and his tariffs will bankrupt many more. The Need a Bath Party will have a ballroom though. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 28, 2025

4.

He cut healthcare for 15 million Americans because it was “wasteful spending.” https://t.co/h8C9kEVMP1 — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) September 28, 2025

5.

The White House was better when it wasn’t gold. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) September 28, 2025

6.

Bro everyone knows the shit is fake pic.twitter.com/E2kCwQ2gbk — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 28, 2025

7.

Hey Maga People — Our farmers are going bankrupt but at least your oval office has 24 Karat Gold leaf. You idiots voted for this.pic.twitter.com/YTrweX2qh0 — Senator Bruce Crossing (@SenatorCrossing) September 28, 2025

8.

Can't we just get healthcare pic.twitter.com/WEXaBAbnmY — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 28, 2025

9.

The cost of food is skyrocketing, but go on…. pic.twitter.com/XvY2owAypL — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) September 28, 2025

10.

He cut pediatric cancer research and meals on wheels pic.twitter.com/BYbXYEPxLi — Secular Talk ([email protected]) (@KyleKulinski) September 28, 2025

11.