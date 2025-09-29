US donald trump The White House

Donald Trump bragged about the 24-carat gold decor in the Oval Office, and the internet came up with some priceless takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 29th, 2025

Since taking office for a second time – no, we can’t believe they fell for it again, either – Donald Trump has been doing his utmost to turn the White House into Mar-a-Lago.

It has a new concrete terrace where the Rose Garden used to be, and outsized US flags in addition to the previous tastefully sized one. He’s commissioned an enormous golden ballroom that will dwarf the main building, and – of course – the Oval Office has been gilded to within an inch of Liberace’s life, using some of the tackiest decals ever to offend the eye.

He’s very proud of the shiny new decor, and has been wanging on about it for months. Back in July, he even used up some precious cabinet meeting time to ask whether it was golden enough yet.

At the weekend, he was on about it again – making sure people know that the gold is 24 carat …or karat, if you’re American.

As well as being in extremely poor taste, it sent a huge signal to everyone with better priorities, and they had plenty to say about it.

