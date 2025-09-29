US donald trump

Donald Trump shared an AI video of a QAnon conspiracy theory about cure-all hospital beds, if you were wondering how the US is doing – 17 gobsmacked reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 29th, 2025

IN QAnon circles – which is to say, right-wing batshit conspiracy theory central – there has been a rumour for many years of something called a medbed, which is a technological miracle that can diagnose and cure anything at all. It may have come from this –

It’s one thing when the QAnon crowd spouts BS like that, because people can just make jokes about tinfoil hats and go about their business. However, when the most powerful man in the world does it, that’s a whole different kettle of crazy.

He later deleted the post, which raised the possibility that he might somehow have believed it was real.

It was too late to stop scammers from grabbing the opportunity with both hands.

Shockingly, there were people in Trump’s replies obviously taken in by the hoax. These people clearly weren’t.

