Donald Trump shared an AI video of a QAnon conspiracy theory about cure-all hospital beds, if you were wondering how the US is doing – 17 gobsmacked reactions

IN QAnon circles – which is to say, right-wing batshit conspiracy theory central – there has been a rumour for many years of something called a medbed, which is a technological miracle that can diagnose and cure anything at all. It may have come from this –

They copied it from the movie Elysium. pic.twitter.com/cDnlwBpXb8 — The Possum Politic (@PossumPolitic) September 28, 2025

It’s one thing when the QAnon crowd spouts BS like that, because people can just make jokes about tinfoil hats and go about their business. However, when the most powerful man in the world does it, that’s a whole different kettle of crazy.

Trump tonight appears to have pushed the false "medbed" conspiracy theory, which has spread in the far-right internet over the years. https://t.co/L1MBPIU4ON pic.twitter.com/wWBQPDFbnb — Alex Kaplan (@AlKapDC) September 28, 2025

Last night, the president posted a fictional Fox News report in which an AI version of himself announced a new (nonexistent) policy of giving every American “a free medbed card” to give them “guaranteed access” to (imaginary) hospitals in which they can be returned “to full… — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 28, 2025

He later deleted the post, which raised the possibility that he might somehow have believed it was real.

Trump deleted his bizarre post featuring an AI video of him endorsing “medbeds,” which raises the question of whether he’s so confused that he thought it was a real video of him talking https://t.co/e2NUa4gnZj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 28, 2025

It was too late to stop scammers from grabbing the opportunity with both hands.

And here come the grifters to rob their followers fresh off Trump’s MedBeds post. Just the absolute worst people using false hope to scam people. pic.twitter.com/a9m0qz5qlO — Poker and Politics (@PokerPolitics) September 28, 2025

Shockingly, there were people in Trump’s replies obviously taken in by the hoax. These people clearly weren’t.

Apparently we need consumer labels on movies like Prometheus now. “The following space fantasy movie is fantasy – aka a work of fiction. Dumbasses” https://t.co/sWpz1yysa8 — clayLiford (@clayLiford) September 28, 2025

Him reposting an AI video of himself is insane. Does he think he actually said this? https://t.co/qajQS6Phur — ettingermentum (@ettingermentum) September 28, 2025

Real life just feels like a cheap 80s movie now.

Like the kind of nonsense you'd see at the start of RoboCop. https://t.co/xTo3AWFNoz — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) September 28, 2025

The President of the United States is actively contributing to chaos and confusion here, by posting an AI video on medbeds, a science fiction medical thing that doesn't exist, but he claims it's real. Imagine if Joe Biden did this. pic.twitter.com/9TTvy2CD9j — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 28, 2025

This is like an episode of Black Mirror that would probably be titled “45 + 47 = The Series Finale” — Ox The Angry (@OxTheAngry) September 28, 2025

So, just making up fantasy stuff as he goes along. Pretty much the same as every other day so! — American Ferrari (@thedullahan2025) September 28, 2025

I for one welcome this new “Bacta Tanks for All” initiative. – Luke Skywalker pic.twitter.com/eS18LpRsed — Rob Brown (@TheSonikChef) September 28, 2025

Wouldn’t be the first time Trump had to backpedal after pushing fringe nonsense. Whether he was confused or caught, the pattern is clear: flood the zone with chaos, then pretend it never happened when reality pushes back. But here’s the real danger, when the president of the… — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) September 28, 2025

