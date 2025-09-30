Donald Trump’s been put in charge of a new international ‘Board of Peace’ and not everyone thought he was the ideal pick – 17 weapons grade takedowns

US donald trump

It’s an increasingly uncertain and frankly terrifying world, as no-one anywhere needs reminding.

But never fear because Donald Trump is here, the American president heading up a new international body called the ‘Board of Peace’ (not the most inspired brainstorming session that came up with that one) including that famous peace mongerer, Tony Blair.

Trump said he hadn’t asked for the job but everyone else wanted him to do it and you could almost (definitely not) believe him.

Trump: My plan calls for the creation of a new international oversight body. The board of peace… it will be headed by a gentleman known as President Donald J. Trump… everybody wants to be on it now. They named me and everyone wanted to be on it. pic.twitter.com/dMSHT8RM8L — Acyn (@Acyn) September 29, 2025

And it’s fair to say not everyone thought Donald ‘I’ll bring an end to the war in Ukraine in 24 hours’ Trump was the ideal choice for the role. And these people surely said it best.

1.

He is the most deranged malignant narcissist alive. https://t.co/uN1mwbuYj4 — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) September 29, 2025

2.

From the guy who brought back the Department of War comes The Board of Peace! Next up, the Council of Rough ‘Em Up a Bit Then Maybe They’ll Negotiate. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) September 29, 2025

3.

We have “an international oversight body.” It’s called the United Nations. Trump is threatening to sue it for sabotaging his escalator. Which his own people broke. https://t.co/1au8nHesX4 — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) September 29, 2025

4.

All of those years of being picked last in gym class really destroyed this man — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) September 29, 2025

5.

Man someone should have thought of this earlier… an international oversight body where the Nations Unite to ensure peace. Maybe they could vote on resolutions. Maybe we could even have an international criminal court to determine if war crimes have been committed https://t.co/CMhSTnch0q — Haydn, (@bilbosfootcomb) September 29, 2025

6.

“ everyone asked me to do this so it will be headed by a gentleman known as the president Donald J… OH MY FUCKING GOD SOMEONE’S GRANDPA ESCAPED THE NURSING HOME AND IS PRETENDING HE RULES THE WORLD! — Bluedog (@HereLiesBlueDog) September 29, 2025

7.

He truly wants to control everything. He wants to be the sole person in charge of the country and has largely achieved that. He fired the prior board chair of the Kennedy Center so he could be in control. He’s now head of a random board he just created for “international… https://t.co/0ErPb7OYqp — Camille MacKenzie (@CamRMacKenzie) September 29, 2025

