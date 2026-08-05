Weird World fails shopping

This most unfortunate snafu on the Tesco shopping app went wildly viral – 13 funniest and most on-point responses

Poke Reporter. Updated August 5th, 2026

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We’ve had the occasional (infuriatingly frequent) fail whenever we do an online shop, but we’ve never had one quite so eye-opening as this.

It was shared by @Nyerider over on Twitter after, well, best have a watch for yourself.

It prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point responses, and these people surely said it best.

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We’re with this person.

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Angry Richard Tice was already entertaining enough but the reaction of GB News presenter Martin Daubney was next level

Source @Nyerider