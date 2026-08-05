This most unfortunate snafu on the Tesco shopping app went wildly viral – 13 funniest and most on-point responses
We’ve had the occasional (infuriatingly frequent) fail whenever we do an online shop, but we’ve never had one quite so eye-opening as this.
It was shared by @Nyerider over on Twitter after, well, best have a watch for yourself.
Hey @Tesco my shopping basket kept auto adding Ginger. As much as I love the stuff I don’t have a spare £2million for it. pic.twitter.com/V6XKSTGzgF
— Chris (@Nyerider) August 3, 2026
It prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point responses, and these people surely said it best.
1.
Need to find the root cause of this…
— #T (@SharpT_) August 3, 2026
That’s a good one 😂👌
— Chris (@Nyerider) August 3, 2026
2.
Funniest part here is you trying to get rid of nearly 400 thousand items of ginger by tapping the minus button
— flow 🐀 (@flowzr91) August 3, 2026
Yeah, honestly I wasn’t sure what to do at that point. 😂
— Chris (@Nyerider) August 3, 2026
3.
This reminded me of when I was 18 and working in an M&S Food Hall – often times I was on the tills. At the time I didn’t know what ginger was and when it’d come down the conveyer belt, I thought it was like left over dirt or something that was mixed in with the veg, so I’d just… https://t.co/Yqe0MkYA41
— Beffy (@beffybadbelly) August 3, 2026
4.
so you’re telling me you DON’T want 4 million ginger roots???
— jessica 🐈😼 (@j_ssiiccaa) August 3, 2026
5.
Hahahahahaa club card points will be nuts
— CPFC South London & Proud 🦅🦅🦅FORZA JUVE ⚫⚪⚫⚪ (@nimee) August 3, 2026
Would probably be able to buy Thorpe Park, not just a ticket 😂
— Chris (@Nyerider) August 3, 2026
6.
The good news is they probably don’t have that many in stock. The bad news is…whatever they substitute them with
— Lucy (@lucyjws) August 3, 2026
7.
Nobody’s paid that much for ginger since (then) Prince Andrew’s divorce. 👀
— Andy Smith 🇬🇧🇪🇺 💪🏻 🇺🇦🇵🇸 #PRNow (@ajsuk0) August 3, 2026
8.
well at least we now all know the max quantity of ginger you can order from Tesco is 3,883,730.
bit of a downer for anyone who wants 4 million bits of ginger…
😭
— Duncan Irvine (@DuncanIrvine10) August 3, 2026
9.
how does the app even let you get to 388k ginger delivery man would’ve needed a convoy
— The Ojol Guy (@julian29135) August 3, 2026
10.
“Your basket is over the weight or limit size BY 24 TONS”
— Honest Broker (@HonestBrokz9kq) August 3, 2026
11.
It’s OK. They usually knock down ginger
— Mand 💙 (@mrsslippy) August 3, 2026
12.
I love Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER Ginger https://t.co/SEXloKyXCk
— Alex Greenland (@ajrgd) August 3, 2026
13.
Tesco. Every little helps. https://t.co/SEXloKyXCk pic.twitter.com/dPRhUOVaoZ
— Alex Greenland (@ajrgd) August 3, 2026
We’re with this person.
Why is this making me laugh so much???? https://t.co/1Tn4BamimS
— fiascá spice (@TilllyNeonn) August 4, 2026
READ MORE
Angry Richard Tice was already entertaining enough but the reaction of GB News presenter Martin Daubney was next level
Source @Nyerider