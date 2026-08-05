Politics Martin daubney Richard tice

Angry Richard Tice was already entertaining enough but the reaction of GB News presenter Martin Daubney was next level

Poke Reporter. Updated August 5th, 2026

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Spare a thought – only kidding – for Reform UK deputy leader Ricard Tice, who is under investigation by the parliamentary standards watchdog for failing to declare an interest.

Now it’s obviously up to the watchdog to decide if Tice has a case to answer, but we mention it because the fury of Richard Tice on GB News made for an unexpectedly entertaining watch.

But that was nothing to the reaction of GB News presenter Martin Daubney – you remember, he famously saluted the Trump motorcade during the president’s state visit a while back – who did his level best to outfuriate the Reform UK man and took it to the very next level.

Well, we enjoyed it. And so did all these people.

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Sarah Pochin trolled France’s ‘lack of resolve’ in WW2 and was brutally schooled across the English Channel and back

Source @GBNEWS