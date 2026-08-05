Angry Richard Tice was already entertaining enough but the reaction of GB News presenter Martin Daubney was next level

Politics Martin daubney Richard tice

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Reform UK deputy leader Ricard Tice, who is under investigation by the parliamentary standards watchdog for failing to declare an interest.

Now it’s obviously up to the watchdog to decide if Tice has a case to answer, but we mention it because the fury of Richard Tice on GB News made for an unexpectedly entertaining watch.

But that was nothing to the reaction of GB News presenter Martin Daubney – you remember, he famously saluted the Trump motorcade during the president’s state visit a while back – who did his level best to outfuriate the Reform UK man and took it to the very next level.

‘For standing up against the scourge of antisemitism…I am being investigated!’ Deputy Leader of Reform UK Richard Tice MP fumes at an investigation being launched into him over a ‘failure to declare interest in Israel’, calling it ‘an establishment stich up’. pic.twitter.com/uoKUA82p52 — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 3, 2026

Well, we enjoyed it. And so did all these people.

1.

I’m watching this with the sound off because I’m in work & it’s even more hilarious Tbf I despise both of these clowns. https://t.co/vxGW9qgxpO — Dean 🇬🇧🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@deanbegley1) August 4, 2026

2.

This is SUCH a hilarious watch It’s Ade Edmondson – Vyvyan – from the Young Ones 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DeyBW9XA92 — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) August 4, 2026

3.

4.

The entitled attitude of Tice & Farage! The ‘how dare you question me!’

Rules don’t usually apply to the wealthy or so they think. When they get caught out their privileged big egos reveal themselves. What a bunch of hypocritical establishment tools – they’re not on your side https://t.co/cADIU9CQbq — ThePeopleUnited (@Ord_LeftRham) August 4, 2026

5.

So performative. Straight out of the Reform playbook….’get caught, rant, blame migrants, blame someone else, hope people forget’

The sooner they’re exposed as the charlatans they are the country will be better off. — A Distinguished Japanese Gentleman (@mattlumsdenBCFC) August 4, 2026

6.

They already think they’re untouchable and above the law. Imagine what would happen if they ever got in power? Perish the thought. I hope to God that people have more bloody sense than to vote for these self-serving, over privileged former public school boys. #Binface https://t.co/jtRnN8ijcM — Dame Blade MBE KGB (@sheeza_blade) August 4, 2026

7.

Posh twats with a nark on. Is there anything funnier?? — Dunx (@DuncanDunx20) August 4, 2026

8.

He doesn’t do ‘angry’ well. Looks like he’s having a tantrum. — Monica Necic (@missusmike) August 4, 2026

9.

Always the same facial expression from Ex Deputy Daubney. Leaning in heavy on the ‘blue steel’ pout. pic.twitter.com/TgGyhBmacA — Tim P (@TheBottom_Lines) August 5, 2026

10.

🤣🤣🤣 What a meltdown 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Sm1NMW6FtC — Daily Blase (@DailyBlase) August 4, 2026

11.

Daubney and Tice!! The bottom of the pond has been reached. @MittensOff @MartinDaubney — Ray Riches (@RayRiches5) August 4, 2026

READ MORE

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Source @GBNEWS