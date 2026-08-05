People have been sharing the best ‘niche advice’ they could ever give – 22 very specific and incredibly useful nuggets of wisdom

Life advice r/AskUK

Getting advice is a good thing, but it often tends to be incredibly general, and therefore not much use to your own specific situation.

But luckily help is hand. Over on the AskUK subreddit, PaddedValls posted this…

‘What’s the best bit of niche advice you can give? ‘My niche advice is, if you plan to get a famous person tattooed on you because you’re a fan, best to wait until after they are dead. Maybe even a year after, to clear out any potential scandals. ‘Imagine someone is walking around with an Ian Watkins tattoo because they loved Lost Prophets when they came out.’

Eek. A terrible thought indeed. And lots of other people had some very precise wisdom to share too, like these…

1.

‘A bit of ‘trip wisdom’ that always stuck with me.

‘A friend said, “If you feel like you need something and you don’t know what it is, it’s most certainly water”.’

–Polarwarrior

2.

‘Compliment people behind their backs. It will do wonders for your career.’

–spaceshipcommander

3.

‘Never let cereal dry on the bowl.’

–Imajzineer

4.

‘Niche advice 101.

‘If you ever find someone’s passport – whether at the airport or in the street, do not, for the love of god, pass it to the Police.

‘The Police are under strict orders from the Home Office to return lost passports to them to ultimately be destroyed. You will literally be making someone else’s life much harder by thinking you are doing them a favour. A few reasonable coppers might bend the rules to avoid ruining someone day/holiday – but the majority will be arseholes about it and have it confiscated, returned and destroyed.

‘Best advice, check the back page for contact details / phone number – if there are none, find them on social media and tell them you have the passport and arrange to return it.’

–Redditfullofcunts

5.

‘Don’t get a tattoo whilst drunk in Majorca two weeks after being dumped by your apparent-at-the-time love of your life!’

–5h0D10n

6.

‘One which helped in my younger days before I was happily married. If you are going out to a loud place like a nightclub or gig and looking to get lucky (regardless of gender), before you go out spray some aftershave or perfume on your ears.

‘That way, when you are chatting up / being chatted up by someone, they will likely be talking in your ear due to the loud music, and get that nice perfume scent.

‘Oh to be young, eh.’

–Bum-Sniffer

7.

‘”Have a place to be ill.”

‘It was said to me in the context of keeping your home clean and tidy. It’s inevitable you will be ill at times, so make sure your bed and loo are easily accessible and fairly clean no matter how much untidy tat clutters your living space.’

–FreeBogwoppits

8.

‘Along the same line as yours – don’t name a baby (or maybe pet) after a famous person who is still alive, or after a character from a show or book that is not finished yet.’

–Excellent_Tea_164

9.

‘The best way to to cut a pizza is with scissors.’

–Simplycomplicated90

10.

‘Ask your other half for a portable air conditioner for Christmas, save 50% of the cost and you’ll get years out of it. When summer rolls round you’ll be glad to have it, but without the “getting ripped off” part.’

–MasRemlap

11.

‘If you don’t make regular backups, which you have tested, and some of which are offline, then your data wasn’t important to you and you don’t really need to get it back.’

–DrHydeous

12.

‘Get hearing tested and get hearing aids as soon as anyone suggests it. Hearing is in the brain as much as the ears, and if your brain forgets how to interpret sounds, making them loud enough to hear again won’t help you.

‘Many people wait 10 years before finally accepting they need aids, and then wonder why they aren’t a magic solution.

‘Also NHS aids are as good as any – it’s all in the programming and ensuring the ear moulds or alternative fittings are comfortable. Keep going back until they don’t whistle or screech, and are comfy in your ears.’

–DameKumquat