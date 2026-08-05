‘Which minor inconvenience instantly fills you with an unreasonable amount of rage?’ – 17 nuisances that make people see red

Round Ups r/AskReddit

It’s understandable enough when massive inconveniences annoy you. But sometimes it’s the little things that can really get under your skin.

Redditor rhdkdnfbf was keen to hear more, so they tasked fellow r/AskReddit users with sharing the minor inconveniences that fill them with an unreasonable amount of rage. And they even got the ball rolling with their own suggestion:

‘Getting my belt loop or pocket snagged on a door handle or drawer knob while walking past it.’

Keep calm, here are the top replies…

1.

‘Bags that are supposed to open easily via perforation but are not actually perforated properly and cannot be opened without scissors’

-HappyNarwal1015

2.

‘People who stop walking the moment they enter/exit a building. Zero situational awareness.’

-EntertainerNo4509

3.

‘Hitting every single red light’

-Its0hs0qui3t

4.

‘“Uncheck if you don’t want to be contacted about future promotions and deals” ‘“Do you have time for a quick survey”’

-Ecstatic-Purpose-981

5.

‘The fitted sheet coming off one corner in the middle of the night’

-Ok-Obligation1096

6.

‘When you try to pick something up off the ground and it slips through your fingers. ‘You lean down again and you just miss. ‘Third attempt. Nice try sucker. Whatever that little piece of insignificant debris down there is, it just doesn’t want to stay in your hands, and falls to the ground again. ‘Absolute blinding rage.’

-SonuvaGunderson

7.

‘Fucking automated customer service phone trees.’

-Vericeon

8.

‘Throwing something in the bin from mere inches away and missing (or worse; it hitting something inside the bin and bouncing out).

Then when I bend down to pick it up and fumble it, then miss the bin again. Instant rage.’

-No_Application_8698

9.