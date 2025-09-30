Trump’s energy department told staff not to use the words ’emissions’ or ‘climate change’ and got burned to a crisp – savage comebacks

US climate change donald trump

To America now, where never let it be said that Donald ‘burn, baby burn’ Trump’s energy department isn’t tackling the vital issues facing the planet right now.

Specifically, they’ve been having a look at their list of ‘banned words’ report the good people of Politico to include ’emissions’ and ‘climate change’.

Energy Dept. adds ‘climate change’ and ‘emissions’ to banned words list https://t.co/Z0hsNoTtD8 — POLITICO (@politico) September 28, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

Banning words should do the trick https://t.co/l8UwmcIX4Q — C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) September 28, 2025

*puts sticker over check engine light so the problem will disappear* — The Anti-Work Equation (@Aeon_Amplifier) September 29, 2025

This is completely outrageous. Attempting to ban speech because it makes oil companies uncomfortable is a disgrace, as is this dubious “president” or whatever the fuck it is he fancies himself! — Dirty Lowdown Rabble. (@BTudbubble) September 28, 2025

Everything is so dumb and evil. It’s getting to be banal now. https://t.co/JtE3eBM4vT — Woofers (@NotWoofers) September 30, 2025

