US donald trump Zohran Mamdani

Nothing to see here …just the US President threatening to defund New York if they elect the ‘wrong’ mayor -15 scathing responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 30th, 2025

New York mayoral election candidate Zohran Mamdani has been causing a stir with his left-wing manifesto, his excellent use of social media, and by telling the truth about the President.

After news broke that the sitting Democratic Mayor Eric Adams is dropping out of the race, Zohran Mamdani’s likelihood of getting elected has risen to around 75 to 85 per cent.

Donald Trump wasn’t prepared to take that lying down, so he addressed it by lying – but not necessarily down.

He can’t legally pull funding from New York, but he can’t legally have people dragged off the streets and locked up without due process, and look how that’s working out.

At any other time, he could expect to have his collar felt for blatant election interference, but under the Trump administration, condemnation might be the strongest rebuke he gets.

Here’s how others have reacted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Trump should be careful about messing with New York’s funding arrangements.

READ MORE

A bigoted Maga troll took aim at the Democrats’ New York mayoral hopeful and was magnificently owned into next year

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab