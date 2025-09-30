Nothing to see here …just the US President threatening to defund New York if they elect the ‘wrong’ mayor -15 scathing responses

US donald trump Zohran Mamdani

New York mayoral election candidate Zohran Mamdani has been causing a stir with his left-wing manifesto, his excellent use of social media, and by telling the truth about the President.

After news broke that the sitting Democratic Mayor Eric Adams is dropping out of the race, Zohran Mamdani’s likelihood of getting elected has risen to around 75 to 85 per cent.

Donald Trump wasn’t prepared to take that lying down, so he addressed it by lying – but not necessarily down.

Trump on Mamdani: "He is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great City. Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises. He won’t be getting any of it, so what’s the point of… pic.twitter.com/k8yGxR1S6u — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 29, 2025

He can’t legally pull funding from New York, but he can’t legally have people dragged off the streets and locked up without due process, and look how that’s working out.

He’s just trying to get the base riled up again totally illegal. He can’t do it. pic.twitter.com/xrbfft9d91 — Hope (@katie_the_tall) September 29, 2025

At any other time, he could expect to have his collar felt for blatant election interference, but under the Trump administration, condemnation might be the strongest rebuke he gets.

Trump wants to withhold money from New York City if Zohran Mamdani wins. Really? Because nothing says ‘law and order’ like the President extorting his own city if they don’t vote how he wants. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 29, 2025

Here’s how others have reacted.

1.

No big deal just the president threatening to withhold federal funding if a state doesn’t vote for the candidate he wants pic.twitter.com/HpiI9DvrUi — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) September 29, 2025

2.

Imagine if I made a post calling Trump a ‘self-proclaimed fascist.’ MAGA would immediately accuse me of inciting violence. Yet when Trump and his allies brand people like Zohran Mamdani as ‘communists’ despite Mamdani never claiming to be one or acting like one, those same… pic.twitter.com/my8rzENcgb — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 29, 2025

3.

Zohran Mamdani should have to report Trump’s posts about him as campaign contributions. pic.twitter.com/XItLPrfz2R — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) September 29, 2025

4.

Trump says he will not give federal funding to NYC if Mamdani is elected.

"Remember he needs the money from me… He won't be getting any of it." We're now living in a full-blown authoritarian dictatorship. First of all, that's not his money. And NY pays more to the federal… pic.twitter.com/1LXX65zHEe — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) September 29, 2025

5.

impeachable offense of the day #4 — don’t waterboard stephen miller w horse piss (@hammurhed) September 29, 2025

6.

Surprising no one, @realDonaldTrump says @ZohranKMamdani will be good for GOP. Trump notably says little about @ericadamsfornyc who spent the last year trying to cozy up to him. Trump also doesnt say much about @andrewcuomo despite saying he believed the former gov had a shot pic.twitter.com/FrQgpFS4Xl — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) September 29, 2025

7.

Trump now literally interfering with elections across the country. Trying to play king and say he won’t conduct himself in the way he should. The history of our country has shown that blue states subsidize red, so what exactly is he saying here? Preposterously corrupt. — Jordan Lamonte III (@jlamonteIII) September 29, 2025

8.

"Self proclaimed New York City Communist." Can you imagine any other president of the United States LYING like this? Zohran Mamdani is likely going to be the next mayor of New York City and a big reason is because of how loathed and despised Trump is in his own hometown. It's… pic.twitter.com/FAI4GlAVDy — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) September 29, 2025

9.

Trump really out here threatening to withhold federal funds like some petty ass dictator, all while calling Mamdani a “fake communist.” Meanwhile, the city’s drowning in his legacy of mismanagement and corruption, and he’s still pretending he’s the savior of New York. This is the… — Charles Perreira (@CharlesPerreir7) September 29, 2025

10.

11.

Trump threatens to defund New York City, hurting New Yorkers if they don’t vote the way he wants them too. And no, Zohran Mamdani is not a “self-proclaimed …communist.” pic.twitter.com/XRoFitABFs — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) September 29, 2025

12.

A president threatening to withhold from an American city any federal funding if that city elects someone he doesn’t like. We’ve so normalized his abusing the powers of his office. Any other president before Trump would’ve been impeached for making such a threat. https://t.co/OvH8aWAf12 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 29, 2025

13.

"Communism has failed for thousands of years." How old does the president think communism is? https://t.co/zk2Lgb61Fz — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) September 29, 2025

14.

Trump is threatening to withhold money to New York if we don’t elect the person he wants but we’re not allowed to call him a dictator pic.twitter.com/jRccWSgtXD — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) September 29, 2025

15.

Why would anyone ever call Trump an authoritarian? I cannot understand…. https://t.co/tcAuaw3fA1 — Shabazz Stuart (@ShabazzStuart) September 29, 2025

Trump should be careful about messing with New York’s funding arrangements.

If Trump is openly planning to withhold federal funds from New York over politics, at what point do New Yorkers — who put in far more than they take out — get to stop paying federal taxes? pic.twitter.com/M91XxHwbyZ — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 29, 2025

READ MORE

A bigoted Maga troll took aim at the Democrats’ New York mayoral hopeful and was magnificently owned into next year

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab