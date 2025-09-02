US comebacks magas

A bigoted Maga troll took aim at the Democrats’ New York mayoral hopeful and was magnificently owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated September 2nd, 2025

Hard to believe we know, but a bunch of bigots have been going viral on Twitter.

Specifically this one, a Maga took the time out from their busy schedule to tweet this.

It was presumably with the Democrats’ New York mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani in mind (he mentions Mamdani in his Twitter bio) but in case that wasn’t obvious enough, the presumably similarly minded @jkjballz7 doubled down.

And we’re glad they did – in a way – because Zohran Mamdani went wildly viral with his A++ comeback.

Nailed it.

Source @ZohranKMamdani