A bigoted Maga troll took aim at the Democrats’ New York mayoral hopeful and was magnificently owned into next year

US comebacks magas

Hard to believe we know, but a bunch of bigots have been going viral on Twitter.

Specifically this one, a Maga took the time out from their busy schedule to tweet this.

Just wanting to share some bacon with all my lovable Muslim peeps this morning. It's the least I can do. Yw pic.twitter.com/FShnFCt8QH — Toxic Cowboy (@toxiccowboy1) September 1, 2025

It was presumably with the Democrats’ New York mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani in mind (he mentions Mamdani in his Twitter bio) but in case that wasn’t obvious enough, the presumably similarly minded @jkjballz7 doubled down.

And we’re glad they did – in a way – because Zohran Mamdani went wildly viral with his A++ comeback.

my brother, this isn’t garlic and we’re not vampires pic.twitter.com/h32OGMb8aq — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) September 1, 2025

Nailed it.

We live in the dumbest country in the history of the world — Jonathan Cage (@Jonathan_Cage10) September 1, 2025

An underrated part of this campaign has been how much fun it seems Zohran has dunking on these bigots — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) September 1, 2025

how they expect muslims to react: pic.twitter.com/H2x0bVnbaF — John Bolton Girl ✝️ (@mcconnell_girl) September 1, 2025

It's insane the things people will do just because of hate. — _ Imposter_ (@Imposter_Edits) September 1, 2025

I wonder if Jim is really dumb enough to think he's saying "bone petit" — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 1, 2025

Source @ZohranKMamdani