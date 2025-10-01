25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

It’s Wednesday, and we’re back with our round-up of the funny stuff we’ve spotted on Bluesky. Sit yourself down somewhere with a cup of whatever you fancy, and feast your eyes on this lot.

1.

2.

I don't understand the appeal of chicken wings. Like, here's some spicy bones, you'll need a shower afterwards. — Theciscokidder (@theciscokidder.bsky.social) September 28, 2025 at 8:26 PM

3.

remember, 4-5 fun size candy bar wrappers in the garbage can can easily be covered by a crumpled paper towel — Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) September 29, 2025 at 8:44 PM

4.

bad news. it’s actually pretty nice having clothes put away instead of in a pile — Greg the Miller (@gregthemiller.bsky.social) September 29, 2025 at 3:39 AM

5.

"We want grandchildren" Best I can do is drink iced coffee & find a raccoon outside — Roxi Horror (@roxiqt.com) October 17, 2024 at 4:33 PM

6.

Big day for me. A box I've been saving for over 3 years was just perfect for something — andy vs. (@im-all-id.me) September 25, 2025 at 6:37 PM

7.

Some days I’m doing okay, but on others I recall the time I accidentally submitted a recipe for orange-scented peach cobblers instead of my CV when applying for my first graduate job — James Bailey (@drjamesbailey.bsky.social) September 29, 2025 at 6:35 PM

8.

why did they call it a urinal when boylet is right there — Frovo (@frovo.bsky.social) September 30, 2025 at 1:39 AM

9.

if yoga means falling off the couch trying to reach the remote and then just taking a nap on the floor, then yeah, i do yoga — DaddyJew (@daddyjew.bsky.social) September 29, 2025 at 7:59 AM

10.

Hate on The Chase when Bradley is like “have you had a good day?” and they’re like “brilliant thanks Brad” like you’ve just lost out on £60,000 have some self respect — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman.bsky.social) September 29, 2025 at 5:55 PM

11.

12.