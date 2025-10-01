25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
It’s Wednesday, and we’re back with our round-up of the funny stuff we’ve spotted on Bluesky. Sit yourself down somewhere with a cup of whatever you fancy, and feast your eyes on this lot.
1.
Bloody Martin Clunes up to his tricks again.
— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman.bsky.social) September 25, 2025 at 8:48 AM
2.
I don't understand the appeal of chicken wings. Like, here's some spicy bones, you'll need a shower afterwards.
— Theciscokidder (@theciscokidder.bsky.social) September 28, 2025 at 8:26 PM
3.
remember, 4-5 fun size candy bar wrappers in the garbage can can easily be covered by a crumpled paper towel
— Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) September 29, 2025 at 8:44 PM
4.
bad news. it’s actually pretty nice having clothes put away instead of in a pile
— Greg the Miller (@gregthemiller.bsky.social) September 29, 2025 at 3:39 AM
5.
"We want grandchildren" Best I can do is drink iced coffee & find a raccoon outside
— Roxi Horror (@roxiqt.com) October 17, 2024 at 4:33 PM
6.
Big day for me. A box I've been saving for over 3 years was just perfect for something
— andy vs. (@im-all-id.me) September 25, 2025 at 6:37 PM
7.
Some days I’m doing okay, but on others I recall the time I accidentally submitted a recipe for orange-scented peach cobblers instead of my CV when applying for my first graduate job
— James Bailey (@drjamesbailey.bsky.social) September 29, 2025 at 6:35 PM
8.
why did they call it a urinal when boylet is right there
9.
if yoga means falling off the couch trying to reach the remote and then just taking a nap on the floor, then yeah, i do yoga
— DaddyJew (@daddyjew.bsky.social) September 29, 2025 at 7:59 AM
10.
Hate on The Chase when Bradley is like “have you had a good day?” and they’re like “brilliant thanks Brad” like you’ve just lost out on £60,000 have some self respect
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman.bsky.social) September 29, 2025 at 5:55 PM
11.
*please do your own fart joke, i'm tired*
— Dan Howdle (@danhowdle.bsky.social) September 30, 2025 at 9:15 AM
12.
I hate it when TV chefs, whilst cooking with alcohol, take a little swig and beam in naughty delight at their own mischief. You're 54 years old. You can buy it legally in a shop. You want to impress me, drink the raw chicken juices you fucking coward.
— Steven (with a PH) (@sjksalisbury.bsky.social) September 30, 2025 at 1:16 PM