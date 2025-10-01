Politics barack obama donald trump

Donald Trump wanged on about how Barack Obama walks down stairs very differently to him and we’re all on a Stannah Lift to hell

Saul Hutson. Updated October 1st, 2025

Trying to pick just one moment of cringe-inducing fail from President Donald Trump’s military address has proven to be impossible. For now, let’s focus on his never-ending obsession with former President Barack Obama, and what is such a poorly masked deep insecurity about how much cooler Obama was, and is still, than Trump.

Here is the sitting President incoherently trying to describe how the former President used to cool-y walk down the stairs of Air Force One.

The instability shines through in so many ways. For starters, is that really proper English? None of the sentences are complete. Half of the statement is just noises. There’s also the fact that Obama hasn’t been in office for almost a decade and here is Trump still obsessing over him.

The keyboard psychiatrists came out in droves.

