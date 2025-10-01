Donald Trump wanged on about how Barack Obama walks down stairs very differently to him and we’re all on a Stannah Lift to hell

Politics barack obama donald trump

Trying to pick just one moment of cringe-inducing fail from President Donald Trump’s military address has proven to be impossible. For now, let’s focus on his never-ending obsession with former President Barack Obama, and what is such a poorly masked deep insecurity about how much cooler Obama was, and is still, than Trump.

Here is the sitting President incoherently trying to describe how the former President used to cool-y walk down the stairs of Air Force One.

Trump: “One thing with Obama, I have zero respect for him, but he would bop down those stairs. I’ve never seen it. Da-da, da-da, da-da, bop, bop, bop.” pic.twitter.com/PwYeBUIzsr — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) September 30, 2025

The instability shines through in so many ways. For starters, is that really proper English? None of the sentences are complete. Half of the statement is just noises. There’s also the fact that Obama hasn’t been in office for almost a decade and here is Trump still obsessing over him.

The keyboard psychiatrists came out in droves.

1.

2.

He’s so jealous of Obama pic.twitter.com/CslilpaYUx — We told you So (@terri4436166795) September 30, 2025

3.

Because he’s not a 300 pound tub of lard, that’s why pic.twitter.com/Fz5mbq5KT5 — BLGee (@BeeElleGee) September 30, 2025

4.

Obama with his Nobel Peace Prize. The reason why he is so jealous of him. pic.twitter.com/SM2usFPtzC — Susana Aguiling (@79834SA) September 30, 2025

5.

Omfg. I never knew that part of the reason he hates Obama is because of how he could go down stairs. I thought it was just the mike drop and the Nobel prize. — JMac (@JeannieForsyth) September 30, 2025

6.

This is bat shit crazy. This is how obsessed he is with Obama. My god we are doomed. — RJ (@RJSprouse) September 30, 2025

7.

I guess the one benefit of this wasteful meeting is that all high ranking military officials can see first hand that this dude is getting dumber and more demented so maybe following him into facist hell ain’t a good idea — KidKinobi (@Kid_Kinobi) September 30, 2025

8.

Well, duh. How many non dictators do you respect, Donny? pic.twitter.com/kvz9Wwh5YZ — Sokari F Charles (@SokariCharles) September 30, 2025

9.