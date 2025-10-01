Donald Trump warned ‘America is under invasion from within’ and everything just got a lot darker stateside – 15 totally on-point responses

Politics donald trump enemy from within

The quotables keep flooding in from Donald Trump’s military address. This one rips a page out of the fascism playbook.

The President sure seems hellbent on stoking division across the country when he talks about being under invasion from within. Take a listen to the führer.

Trump to generals: “America is under invasion from within. We’re under invasion from within. No different than a foreign enemy, but more difficult in any ways because they don’t wear uniforms. At least when they’re wearing a uniform you can take them out.” pic.twitter.com/LZw4W73LdQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2025

This is disturbing stuff. A president who treats anyone who disagrees with what he says or does as the enemy is not a president. That is a dictator. Especially considering that he’s talking about using brute force to silence those doubters.

Making these types of charged accusations in front of a room full of the country’s top military leaders feels extremely, and unnecessarily, provocative. The underlying message of this talk was not lost on viewers, who are calling it like they see it.

