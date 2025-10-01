Politics donald trump enemy from within

Donald Trump warned ‘America is under invasion from within’ and everything just got a lot darker stateside – 15 totally on-point responses

Saul Hutson. Updated October 1st, 2025

The quotables keep flooding in from Donald Trump’s military address. This one rips a page out of the fascism playbook.

The President sure seems hellbent on stoking division across the country when he talks about being under invasion from within. Take a listen to the führer.

This is disturbing stuff. A president who treats anyone who disagrees with what he says or does as the enemy is not a president. That is a dictator. Especially considering that he’s talking about using brute force to silence those doubters.

Making these types of charged accusations in front of a room full of the country’s top military leaders feels extremely, and unnecessarily, provocative. The underlying message of this talk was not lost on viewers, who are calling it like they see it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2