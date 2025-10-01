Somebody asked for people’s favourite dad jokes and these 23 replies will make you chuckle against your will

Life dad jokes r/AskUK

Dad jokes are usually an outrageously bad pun that embarrasses you if it’s your own father making it, and yet we can’t help but love them, can we? Both the the dads and the jokes.

They’ve been celebrating this particular type of humour on the AskUK subreddit after user ramblinginmyhead posted this:

‘What is your favourite dad joke you have ever heard? ‘I’m on a hunt for some good dad jokes for a fun dinner and comedy night with friends. ‘Asking here because my favourite joke is ‘Do you know what is propaganda? It’s when a British person takes a good look at something’.



Here are some fine examples that will have you giggling even as you groan.

1.

‘My neighbour knocked my door last night at 3am… can you believe it? THREE AM!

‘Lucky for him I was still up playing my drums.’

–Ciato78

2.

‘Apparently he said, ‘Can we have a little respect?’. The drummer said ‘I’m not an Aretha Franklin fan, but ok, this one’s for you!’

–Low-Selection-2022

3.

‘Similar neighbours. Always banging on my wall at all hours. Some nights I can hardly hear myself drilling.’

–shoulders_UK

4.

‘Heard a good one from Bob Mortimer and I use it all the time. I was in a cemetery and I saw a bloke get up from behind a gravestone.

‘Morning’ I said

‘No, just having a shit.”

–Own_Light_8403

5.

‘I remember the first time I saw a universal remote control. I thought… wow. This changes everything.’

–Limit_Ok

6.

‘When does a joke turn into a dad joke? When it becomes apparent.’

–LewisMileyCyrus

7.

‘Did you hear the story about the Australians that love meringue?

‘It’s an interesting story cos I thought they’d boo meringue.’

–lilbunnygal

8.

‘When I was a kid, my parents covered me in sponge, whipped cream and cherries

‘Life was hard growing up in the Gateaux.’

–jeremyascot

9.

‘I heard a man playing ‘Dancing Queen’ on a didgeridoo.

‘I thought: ‘Thats Abbariginal’.’

–Mark_fuckaborg

10.

‘Australian man awoke, startled to find he was in hospital. He asked the nurse, ‘Did I come here to die?’

‘Nurse: ‘Naur, you came here yesterday.”

–Evakatrina

11.

‘My wife is from Cyprus and makes an amazing Cypriot Christmas dinner…

‘…it’s half turkey, half grease.’

–cheandbis

12.

‘Whats red and smells like blue paint?

‘Red paint.’

–Leader_Bee