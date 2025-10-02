Politics hakeem jeffries JD Vance memes

Hard to believe we know but JD Vance’s ‘defence’ of that racist deepfake sombrero meme posted by Trump just made the whole thing even worse

Saul Hutson. Updated October 2nd, 2025

For a man who has been so intertwined in the meme world during his ascent to the Vice Presidency, JD Vance sure doesn’t seem to know how to tell the difference between a “good” meme and a “bad, wildly racist” meme.

When Donald Trump posted the latest in a long line of AI-generated, very clearly unhinged, videos to his Truth Social account, anyone with even the most base form decency could see that it was incredibly offensive to just about anyone from any cultural background.

The deep fake video depicted Hakeem Jeffries in a sombrero and a mustache with mariachi music playing in the background. The video was an attempt to drive home the false Maga claim that Democrats are trying to provide healthcare for illegal immigrants. It wasn’t funny. It was racist. Two points JD Vance got wrong in his defense of his dear leader.

“It was just a joke” and “Come on guys, relax” probably wouldn’t hold up in court. Vance is openly defending racism. Even more shameful, Vance went on to threaten Jeffries by saying he will only stop the “sombrero memes” once the government shutdown comes to an end. (The very same shutdown Vance and his majorities can end whenever they please.)

Three more years to go, people. Deep breaths.

