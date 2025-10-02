Celebrity jemaine clement trolls
Jemaine Clement had the very best comeback for a troll not overly keen on an ‘expired woke sh*t’ film about former NZ PM Jacinda Ardern
To New Zealand now, where a new film documentary has opened about the country’s former prime minister, Jacinda Ardern.
And its performance at the box office prompted something of a debate – well, we call it a debate – after someone who calls themselves @ideNZcity suggested it hadn’t exactly pulled any trees up.
Jacinda Ardern “Prime Minister” movie bombs at domestic NZ box office Sixth Place!
Budget of $3.2mil not incl. promotion
Theres ZERO word of mouth, only the diehards went to it in it’s 1st weekend,look for it to drop cinemas fast.
NZFC waisted $800k on stale expired woke shit pic.twitter.com/w8M5a6d9G0
— ideNZcity politics ⚖️ (@ideNZcity) September 30, 2025
It caught the eye of the estimable Jemaine Clement – Flight of the Conchords and so much more – who helpfully offered an important little bit of perspective among the insults.
Just pointing out sixth place is actually really good for a documentary. Most films below it are between 10 x 100 times the budget and it’s the lowest budget film on the list by far if you’re correct. https://t.co/iHbRKoz8tU
— Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) September 30, 2025
Which went down just as well as you’d imagine with readers of a certain ilk.
Its an utter flop – no one cares
— @wordsmith007 (@wordsmith0071) October 2, 2025
And we mention it because Clement’s comeback was of the A++ variety.
I’m just replying to you because I looked at your page and noticed no one ever has before. https://t.co/ys6Egtd6eS
— Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) October 2, 2025
Boom! Sticking that one in the back pocket to use another time.
You are a wonderfully charitable man
— David “King Of Boogie” Gogo (@DavidGogoBlues) October 2, 2025
Thanks for standing for something @AJemaineClement, you make me proud to call New Zealand home.
— Master_Betts (@Master_Betts) October 2, 2025
ooof got ’em pic.twitter.com/HD2SfG28Md
— Ken McD (ANTIFA PNW chapter member) (@cptbananas) October 2, 2025
It didn’t stop them coming though.
When your opening weekend is ~$133k on 79 screens — while NZ’s top docs Chasing Great and Topp Twins pulled ~NZ$1.8–2m total — calling 6th place “strong” is gaslighting. Those films earned their audiences; Arderns tanked.
— Full_Strength_Beer (@BeerFull13326) October 1, 2025
And it didn’t stop them getting owned, either.
According to Grok… it’s the first time a doc has been in the top ten since 2006.
And you’re comparing opening week to total cumulative box office. https://t.co/7FZ23ndLz6 pic.twitter.com/ZjDWCFABb2
— Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) October 1, 2025
No more questions.
