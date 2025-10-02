Celebrity jemaine clement trolls

Jemaine Clement had the very best comeback for a troll not overly keen on an ‘expired woke sh*t’ film about former NZ PM Jacinda Ardern

John Plunkett. Updated October 2nd, 2025

To New Zealand now, where a new film documentary has opened about the country’s former prime minister, Jacinda Ardern.

And its performance at the box office prompted something of a debate – well, we call it a debate – after someone who calls themselves @ideNZcity suggested it hadn’t exactly pulled any trees up.

It caught the eye of the estimable Jemaine Clement – Flight of the Conchords and so much more – who helpfully offered an important little bit of perspective among the insults.

Which went down just as well as you’d imagine with readers of a certain ilk.

And we mention it because Clement’s comeback was of the A++ variety.

Boom! Sticking that one in the back pocket to use another time.

It didn’t stop them coming though.

And it didn’t stop them getting owned, either.

No more questions.

Source @AJemaineClement