JD Vance trolled Jimmy Kimmel’s ratings and the talkshow host’s devastating clapback was top drawer stuff

Saul Hutson. Updated October 1st, 2025

The second most powerful man in American continues to bicker with a late night TV show host. (Is a sentence I didn’t anticipate writing today.)

JD Vance went on Fox News to vent about how Jimmy Kimmel is not funny. He also called out the show’s ratings and that he’s not on every channel anymore. Vance made sure to point out that none of this was a specific response to Kimmel mocking Donald Trump.

Luckily, Kimmel took the time out to respond. And it was epic.

Vance’s reasoning is circular at best and his feelings are very clearly hurt as he tries to stand up for his boss. Kimmel was immediately pulled off the air for mocking the President. He was clearly targeted specifically by the chair of the FCC. This all happened and Vance still sounds upset.

Meanwhile, Kimmel picked apart his argument with a schoolyard insult that probably hit harder than any actual fact-based retort to a White House administration this juvenile.

It’s not lost on viewers that Kimmel is one of the few, in or out of politics, who keeps taking on the President and his cronies. His fans piped up in the comments.

To conclude …

