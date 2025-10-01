JD Vance trolled Jimmy Kimmel’s ratings and the talkshow host’s devastating clapback was top drawer stuff

Entertainment JD Vance jimmy kimmel

The second most powerful man in American continues to bicker with a late night TV show host. (Is a sentence I didn’t anticipate writing today.)

JD Vance went on Fox News to vent about how Jimmy Kimmel is not funny. He also called out the show’s ratings and that he’s not on every channel anymore. Vance made sure to point out that none of this was a specific response to Kimmel mocking Donald Trump.

Luckily, Kimmel took the time out to respond. And it was epic.

Jimmy Kimmel on JD Vance (aka Vice President Maybelline): “My ratings aren’t very good? Last time I checked your ratings were somewhere between a hair in your salad and chlamydia. In 3.5 years, I’m not the one who’s gonna be doing mascara tutorials on YouTube” pic.twitter.com/2LZQBMIwbo — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) September 30, 2025

Vance’s reasoning is circular at best and his feelings are very clearly hurt as he tries to stand up for his boss. Kimmel was immediately pulled off the air for mocking the President. He was clearly targeted specifically by the chair of the FCC. This all happened and Vance still sounds upset.

Meanwhile, Kimmel picked apart his argument with a schoolyard insult that probably hit harder than any actual fact-based retort to a White House administration this juvenile.

Jimmy Kimmel just called JD Vance “VP Maybelline”. Did this months ago for the occasion pic.twitter.com/4R88piND9n — JeSuisCHBleuBlancRouge (@HabsHappy) October 1, 2025

Don’t forget pdf Trump doesn’t leave the house w/o applying a cpl layers of face powder. — Roberto A. Ciccone (@pampelmousse25) September 30, 2025

It’s not lost on viewers that Kimmel is one of the few, in or out of politics, who keeps taking on the President and his cronies. His fans piped up in the comments.

Keep frying the fascists, Jimmy. We love you. — Babak Mardani (@BabakMardani) September 30, 2025

Great Stuff. Tune into his show this week. It’s his annual run in Brooklyn with a great lineup of guests. Also soak in how much his audience and guests truly appreciate him. Lot of angry, bitter, salty and red comments in this thread. SAD! — Yucktown Buckaroo (@YucktownBuck) September 30, 2025

pic.twitter.com/gQL20erU5N — DEBBIE Salt Lake TRUMP & MUSK ARE CROOKS (@DebbieSaltLake) September 30, 2025

I don’t know why any politician would take on a professional comedian. It never ends well for the heckler. — Robert C. Evans (@evansrc717) October 1, 2025

To conclude …

