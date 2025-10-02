Stop the search. Elon Musk’s explanation of a key difference between thinking and doing wins the ‘No shit, Sherlock’ award for 2025

US elon musk

Elon Musk has been showing off his big brain again. The tech billionaire took time out of his busy schedule of spreading misinformation on Twitter to come up with a profound truth. Well, he obviously thought it was profound.

Stunning insight there, Socrates. We’re all in awe.

Tweeters brought their best sarcasm game in response.

1.

Oh fuck dude that’s crazy no way. You really are a genius pic.twitter.com/qXxAtC04M2 — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 1, 2025

2.

Great point when you think about it https://t.co/CzG8DbUQPz — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 1, 2025

3.

That’s so profound. I always thought the idea of going to the moon was exactly the same as actually going to the moon. How’s the ketamine today? — Jon Stubbs (@JonathanStubbs0) October 1, 2025

4.

that's some trillion-dollar insight from the mega genius and inventor of single-car tunnels elon musk. — bonham incarnate (@known_eater) October 1, 2025

5.

It's been said by others before, but I'll say it again: Elon Musk is a stupid person's idea of a smart person! https://t.co/nQTqomSiRJ — Stanphyl Capital (@StanphylCap) October 1, 2025

6.

Elon’s in his Big Lebowski era pic.twitter.com/rbE15KTxxw — Biscuits (Chad Noonien Singh) (@drunkandcoding) October 1, 2025

7.

The idea of living in a democracy is simple, but actually having a democracy is staggeringly difficult. Especially when social media apps profit from our division. — Derek Cressman (@DerekCressman) October 1, 2025

8.

stop being mean to him man he worked really hard to graduate pre-school at the age of 54 — (@verycoolseth) October 1, 2025

9.

What's even funnier is if you apply that (staggeringly obvious) notion to his Mars grift. "… the idea of going to Mars is simple, but ACTUALLY going to Mars is staggeringly difficult." — Brains Matter (@brainsmatter_x) October 1, 2025

10.