US elon musk

Stop the search. Elon Musk’s explanation of a key difference between thinking and doing wins the ‘No shit, Sherlock’ award for 2025

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 2nd, 2025

Elon Musk has been showing off his big brain again. The tech billionaire took time out of his busy schedule of spreading misinformation on Twitter to come up with a profound truth. Well, he obviously thought it was profound.

With rare exception, ideas really are trivial compared to execution. For example, the idea of going to the Moon is simple, but ACTUALLY going to the Moon is staggeringly difficult.

Stunning insight there, Socrates. We’re all in awe.

Tweeters brought their best sarcasm game in response.

