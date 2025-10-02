Politics Keir Starmer Labour memes

Keir Starmer listed things that happen in ‘real Britain’ and got memed to within an inch of his life – 17 favourite responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 2nd, 2025

Keir Starmer’s speech to the Labour conference delegates wasn’t all designed to rile Nigel Farage. Towards the end of it, he outlined things that happen in the ‘real’ Britain.

“Painting a fence…

Running a raffle…

Cutting the half-time orange…

Or even just that gentle knock on the door…

That checks your neighbour is alright…

That’s real Britain, conference…”

Labour was clearly very proud of those words, because they shared them for all the world to see. Well, all of Twitter.

Three vertically stacked images of Starmer, with the words 'Painting a fence… Running a raffle… Cutting the half-time orange… Or even just that gentle knock on the door… That checks your neighbour is alright… That’s real Britain, conference…' written on them.

Could the social media team have written a bigger invitation to turn this into a meme? Possibly, but not by much.

Trolling the prime minister. Taking the piss out of political parties. Turning conference speeches into a meme. That’s real Britain.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

