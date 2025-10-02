Keir Starmer listed things that happen in ‘real Britain’ and got memed to within an inch of his life – 17 favourite responses

Politics Keir Starmer Labour memes

Keir Starmer’s speech to the Labour conference delegates wasn’t all designed to rile Nigel Farage. Towards the end of it, he outlined things that happen in the ‘real’ Britain.

“Painting a fence… Running a raffle… Cutting the half-time orange… Or even just that gentle knock on the door… That checks your neighbour is alright… That’s real Britain, conference…”

Labour was clearly very proud of those words, because they shared them for all the world to see. Well, all of Twitter.

Could the social media team have written a bigger invitation to turn this into a meme? Possibly, but not by much.

Trolling the prime minister. Taking the piss out of political parties. Turning conference speeches into a meme. That’s real Britain.

1.

Finally, a Britain to believe in pic.twitter.com/4gQoHLkfDZ — Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) October 1, 2025

2.

3.

4.

We asked 100 people to name something British. You said painting fences. pic.twitter.com/dbcP3XSpxJ — Manic Kieth Preachers KC (@wrb91) September 30, 2025

5.

6.

7.

Paint the fence!

Now run the raffle

Cut the orange – it’s half time! pic.twitter.com/y03YaCmof0 — Hello, This is Ivan (@hellothisisivan) September 30, 2025

8.

9.